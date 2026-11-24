Both Rick Riordan's The Titan's Curse and Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 push Percy, Annabeth, and Luke to their breaking points under the literal weight of the sky. The latest season of the Disney+ series continues the story of Walker Scobell's titular demigod, bringing The Titan's Curse to the forefront. In the world of Percy Jackson, The Titan's Curse is Atlas's ancient punishment, which amounts to the impossible burden of holding the sky so it doesn't crash into the Earth. At the summit of Mount Othrys, the weight of the heavens presses down on a single point. The premise is that anyone who steps into that spot can take the burden, and once one does, they can't just walk away. The book establishes that only a Titan, an ancient race of immortals who ruled before the Olympian gods, can be forced to carry it forever; everyone else has to take it willingly or get tricked into the swap.

In Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3, the Titan's curse drives the entire plot, as Atlas's burden gets passed between three mortal demigods over the course of the story: Luke Castellan, Annabeth Chase, and Percy Jackson. This ordeal leaves each of them permanently scarred, yet it begs the question of how long they actually endure the weight of the heavens.

Why Was Luke Holding The Sky?

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Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 left Luke in a precarious position, as his plan to frame Chiron and poison Thalia's tree had unraveled. Percy and Annabeth escaped the Princess Andromeda with the Golden Fleece (a powerful artifact with extraordinary healing abilities), and Luke was left empty-handed with Kronos's sarcophagus still needing time to regenerate. Unfortunately for Luke, the Fleece ended up resurrecting Thalia Grace, giving Zeus a powerful new pawn in the Great Prophecy and putting Kronos' forces on the back foot.

Luke's failure to eliminate Percy in the Season 2 finale came at the worst time because it left him out of the loop with Kronos' plan to destroy Olympus. Desperate to regain ground before the winter solstice council of the gods, Luke turned to Atlas. When the Titan General escaped his imprisonment on Mount Othrys to lead Kronos' army as part of his revenge against Zeus, Luke stepped up to take his place in holding the sky.

Luke's plan to take over Atlas' place under the sky was seen as a calculated gambit and a way to atone for his failure in Season 2. Kronos' forces needed a way to neutralize Artemis before the Olympians could unite, and Luke knew Annabeth's lingering loyalty to her oldest friend made her the ideal bait. Once Dr. Thorn abducted Annabeth from Westover Hall and brought her to Mount Othrys, seeing Luke agonizing under the weight triggered her instinct to save him, allowing Luke to slip free and leaving Annabeth trapped as leverage to lure Artemis into the curse.

However, Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 completely reframed the extent to which Luke actually controlled that trap. While Rick Riordan's novel treated the swap as a cold-blooded con executed by Luke and Atlas, the show leaned heavily into the psychological toll of both Luke's Season 2 defeat and the Titan's Curse itself. Many argued that Luke was portrayed more as a broken pawn pushed to his limit to earn back Kronos' trust than a ruthless villain.

How Long Luke Held the Weight of the Sky?

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Out of the three demigods, Luke endured the Titan's curse by far the longest, though it's worth noting that the exact start date and length are never explicitly stated in Rick Riordan's novel and the Disney+ series.

In the novel, Atlas escaped his prison sometime after the events of The Sea of Monsters in the summer, and Annabeth doesn't relieve Luke until December during the winter school dance at Westover Hall. This means that Luke's time under the sky could be roughly around six months, an impressive feat for a mortal demigod, even one fueled by Kronos's influence. When Annabeth found him, it was apparent that Luke had endured extreme physical toll, as evidenced by his hair having turned completely white from the strain and his trembling body.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 followed the same seasonal gap between the summer quest of Season 2 and the winter rescue mission at Westover Hall, meaning Luke still carries the burden for roughly half a year. However, the visual evidence is slightly dialed back. Instead of a full head of white hair, Charlie Bushnell's Luke has a distinct gray streak.

How Long Does Annabeth Chase Hold the Sky?

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Annabeth's endurance under the sky is perhaps one of the most debated timelines in the Percy Jackson fandom. It's worth pointing out that Percy witnessed parts of her captivity through demigod dreams, meaning it doesn't always play out in strict real time. By looking closely at the narrative pacing in both the book and the series, a few hours makes far more sense.

In the novel, Annabeth took the sky after Dr. Thorn abducted her from Westover Hall. She held it long enough to collapse to the brink of death before Artemis arrived to track the monsters, saw the young demigod being crushed, and took the sky onto her own shoulders. Even Artemis, who is already an immortal Olympian goddess, was visibly straining under the weight when Percy and the questing group reached Mount Othrys days later. Annabeth surviving a full day under a burden that nearly breaks an Olympian is less believable, meaning that a window of several hours would be the most logical fit for the book's timeline.

In Disney+'s adaptation, Annabeth took the sky from Luke at the end of Season 3, Episode 2. Fans have yet to see Artemis relieve her. Given Atlas' ominous remark that Annabeth won't be holding it for long, her duration in the live-action space would likely remain in that same multi-hour window once Artemis took over.

How Long Does Percy Jackson Hold the Sky in the Book & Show?

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Percy Jackson's turn beneath the sky happened at the climax of The Titan's Curse. Unlike Luke and Annabeth, Percy's timeframe is dictated by the pace of a single sword fight.

In Rick Riordan's novel, Percy and his quest squad (Thalia, Zoe Nightshade, and Grover) reached the summit of Mount Othrys, arriving when Artemis was immobilized by the sky while Atlas wreaked havoc on the rescue party. Percy volunteered to slide under the sky to free Artemis, realizing that Artemis was the only one strong enough to defeat the Titan General in combat.

Percy only held it for a few minutes, just long enough for Artemis to engage with Atlas and trick him back under his own curse. Even in that brief span, Percy endured an insurmountable amount of pain as it left him with the exact same permanent white streak in his hair.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 has yet to show Percy's moment holding the sky, but official promotional footage has already confirmed it will happen this season. Given how faithful the Disney+ series has been to the source material, Percy's brief yet agonizing stand will likely be similar in length to what he endured in the novel.