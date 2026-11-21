Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's first trailer is reportedly releasing soon, amid a new tie-in book announcement from Sony. The third and final film in the Spider-Verse trilogy was first announced in 2021 and eventually scheduled for 2024, less than a year after the second installment hit theaters. Several delays have since pushed Spider-Verse 3 to a June 18, 2027 release. After years of waiting for the third film, fans are eager to see official footage from the finale, and it might be just around the corner.

Sony unveiled the first Beyond the Spider-Verse footage at CinemaCon in April behind closed doors, and the public has yet to see it. However, according to scooper CrypticHDQual, the first look could arrive "Sooner than you think," a cryptic message he shared on X alongside a GIF of Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. His reveal came as Sony announced Marvel's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Ultimate Sticker Book, a major piece of tie-in merchandise for the final chapter of the trilogy.

Sony Pictures

The book contains more than 100 full-color stickers and is aimed at readers between five and seven years old. It is set to arrive on June 1, 2027, just over two weeks before the movie's premiere. The tie-in announcement is relevant here, as it indicates Sony is about to ramp up marketing for Spider-Verse 3. The previous installments used a similar strategy, announcing tie-in books during their own campaigns.

CrypticHDQual also followed up his initial X post with a subsequent one saying, "Ofcourse!! A trailer probably coming around SM'BN'BND release. Lot's of Spider-Man stuff next month." His message referenced Spider-Man: (Brand New) Brand New Day, the extended cut of Tom Holland's fourth solo Spider-Man movie. That version of the film returns to theaters on December 4 with about 10 minutes of new footage, including a scene featuring Rosario Dawson's Night Nurse, the character she played across Marvel's Netflix series.

A December Release for Beyond the Spider-Verse's First Trailer Is Likely

A December trailer makes the most sense and would continue a tradition that stretches back to the start of the franchise. Sony released the first teaser for Into the Spider-Verse on December 9, 2017, and the first full trailer for Across the Spider-Verse arrived on December 13, 2022.

The timing also lines up with CCXP in Brazil, which takes place from December 3 to 6. The convention hosted the debut of the first Into the Spider-Verse teaser in 2017 and Across the Spider-Verse's first-look teaser in 2021. Sony has not confirmed a panel for this year's event, but the studio's history there makes it a strong candidate for a trailer launch.

Interestingly, Sony Pictures Animation recently registered the domain beyondthespiderverse.movie, which now redirects to the studio's official website. Domain purchases like this often come right before a marketing campaign kicks into gear, and the site is likely to become the online destination for the first trailer and the promotional rollout to follow.

There's also the possibility that the Spider-Verse trailer comes attached to the Brand New Day extended cut in theaters, a smart play since the year's hottest film would give the Spider-Verse finale as many eyes as possible as Sony eyes a $1 billion finish. A December debut would also arrive at a moment of peak Marvel appetite, with Avengers: Doomsday on the horizon. The trailer could feed off that hype.