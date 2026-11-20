Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu hinted that his superhero has been in the mystical realm of Ta Lo to master his powers before Avengers: Doomsday. Shang-Chi opened up a whole new world for the MCU, introducing Ta Lo, a pocket dimension hidden within a shifting bamboo forest. The realm is home to mystical creatures, martial arts mastery, and a unique peaceful culture.

Simu Liu recently joined Ms. Marvel actress Iman Vellani on the Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday official podcast to revisit the martial artist's MCU debut 5 years later and discuss his long-awaited return next month. Theories have been running rampant about what Shang-Chi has been doing all these years, and Liu has one of his own that involves returning to Ta Lo to hone his superpowers.

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Discussing where Shang-Chi has been in-universe all these years, Vellani proposed that he has been "chilling in Kamar-Taj with Wong," uncovering the mystery of the Ten Rings. But Liu had a different outlook, suggesting that he is "more likely to go back to Ta Lo" after Shang-Chi's events:

Vellani: "Maybe he was just chilling in Kamar-Taj with Wong, figuring out what the rings were up to." Liu: "I mean, I think there may have been a little bit of Kamar-Taj. But I actually think that he’s much more likely to go back to Ta Lo, right? Just because he experiences it for such a short period of time before stuff starts to go haywire."

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Shang-Chi has a special connection to Ta Lo, as his mother, Ying Li, and his aunt, Michelle Yeoh's Ying Nan, both hail from the mystical realm. The actor pointed out that it would be "really powerful" for Shang-Chi to "reconnect" with his aunt and Ta Lo family, having grown up around his father's Ten Rings:

"But it’s really that piece of just remembering what it was like to drive through that for the first time and experience the animals, but also to reconnect with his aunt and his family. I imagine that’s probably really powerful."

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Liu suggested that a return trip to Ta Lo could come from a "place of humility" after getting "really, really lucky" and defeating the Dweller of Darkness:

"And also from a place of humility, he’s just gotten these rings, and he has no idea, really, how to use them. I think he got really, really lucky. I think he was channeling his parents, and they were maybe acting through him. And in that moment, he found the strength to defeat this Dweller of Darkness. Yes."

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The actor added that, even after Shang-Chi defeated the Dweller of Darkness, he still had "a lot to learn" and may have returned to Ta Lo to "hone his powers:"

"But I think there’s a lot to-- there was a lot to learn still at that point. And I think there was maybe some realization that he had to go and hone his powers a little. I think he’s been practicing and training."

Ta Lo Is Crucial to Shang-Chi's Past, And Maybe His Future

There are roughly 5 years between the events of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Simu Liu already confirmed that "we don't necessarily know" what he has been doing in the run-up to Avengers: Doomsday.

Those years would ideally have been covered in Shang-Chi 2, which was once expected to release during the Multiverse Saga, but it seems that it will be for the fans, including Liu himself, to fill in the blanks leading up to Doomsday.

Shang-Chi having spent the last 5 years tucked away in Ta Lo makes sense; it would allow him to reconnect with his mother's side of the family and refine his martial arts mastery, all while explaining his long absence from the wider MCU.

Even if the newbie hero has spent recent years connecting with the people of Ta Lo and expanding his talents, that doesn't mean he has forgotten his father. Fans have already caught a glimpse of Shang-Chi's new costume in Doomsday, which pays homage to his late father, Wenwu, with his signature tassels.

It's tough to imagine Doomsday having spare time for a return trip to Ta Lo, but the hidden realm may still return whenever Shang-Chi finally happens. Shang-Chi producer Jonathan Schwartz previously teased that "more will be revealed" about Ta Lo in the future, which seems like the perfect focus for a sequel.