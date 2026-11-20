Marvel Studios' rewatch list for Avengers: Doomsday is longer than expected (but there are many projects worth skipping that have connections to the 2026 MCU crossover event. Set to release on December 18, Avengers: Doomsday serves as the first part of the Multiverse Saga's culmination before the grand endgame in 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars. Given the scale and high-stakes story of Doomsday, it is challenging to keep track of various MCU projects fans need to watch to better understand the movie's Multiversal plot.

Thankfully, though, Disney+ released a "Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday" collection focused on a relatively tight set of titles centered on core Avengers movies, Loki, select Multiverse Saga entries, and the first two X-Men movies. This list leaves a large portion of the MCU safely skippable in preparation for watching Avengers: Doomsday.

MCU Projects That Are Easiest to Skip Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday

Eyes of Wakanda

Marvel Animation

Verdict: Skip

Eyes of Wakanda is an animated anthology focused on Wakanda's past. Its events remain isolated and do not connect to those of Avengers: Doomsday. Instead, the show explored earlier chapters in the nation's history through self-contained stories set across different eras while expanding on Wakandan culture, technology, and traditions.

Werewolf by Night

Marvel Studios

Verdict: Skip

Werewolf by Night is a one-off special presentation that introduced a separate supernatural corner of the MCU, focusing on the titular character, Man-Thing, and Elsa Bloodstone. This completely self-contained episode does not directly impact the narrative of Avengers: Doomsday, but it still expanded the MCU's horror genre.

Echo

Marvel Studios

Verdict: Skip

Echo is a street-level story centered on the progression of Maya Lopez's story following her introduction in Hawkeye. Its events remain firmly grounded in the criminal underworld and in its connections to Wilson Fisk, so it does not tie into the larger incursion-heavy narrative of Avengers: Doomsday. The series instead focused on Maya's personal reckoning, family ties, and power struggles within the gritty street-level underworld.

Secret Invasion

Marvel Studios

Verdict: Skip

The Samuel L. Jackson-led Secret Invasion is a spy thriller series focusing on the threat of a Skrull infiltration on Earth. While it had many big reveals such as Maria Hill's death and James Rhodes being replaced by a Skrull, its events and fallout do not connect to the main narrative of Avengers: Doomsday.

Wonder Man

Marvel Studios

Verdict: Skip

Wonder Man follows Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) as he navigates fame and his emerging powers while forging a bond with Iron Man 3 villain Trevor Slattery. The show's events stay self-contained and do not connect to Avengers: Doomsday, meaning that it remains fully skippable for viewers preparing for the 2026 MCU crossover event.

Daredevil: Born Again Seasons 1-2

Marvel Television

Verdict: Skip

The first two seasons of Daredevil: Born Again continued the street-level Hell's Kitchen saga, following Matt Murdock's return to vigilantism amid political turmoil stemming from Wilson Fisk's rise to Mayor of New York (and the Martial Law he enforced in the city). The show's events stay firmly grounded in New York's underworld with minimal references to the larger MCU.

Although it delivers some of the MCU's best character-driven storytelling, it's worth skipping to save time ahead of Avengers: Doomsday.

The Punisher: One Last Kill

Marvel Television

Verdict: Skip

Similar to Daredevil: Born Again, The Punisher: One Last Kill does not connect to the events of Avengers: Doomsday, as it is a grounded special presentation centered on Frank Castle's brutal pursuit of justice and the street-level violence that comes with it.

Moon Knight

Marvel Studios

Verdict: Skip

Moon Knight is a mythological and psychological series that follows the story of Matt Spector and his fractured identity and his role as the avatar of the Egyptian god Khonshu. The show's events stay self-contained within a supernatural corner of the MCU, setting it apart from the Multiverse-heavy plot of Avengers: Doomsday. Moon Knight is not confirmed to be part of the movie's massive ensemble.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Marvel Studios

Verdict: Skip

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a comedy series that introduces Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters to the MCU. The show's events stay largely self-contained within a meta corner of the MCU and do not directly impact the events of Avengers: Doomsday. While it offers a distinct tone and some fun connections to Bruce Banner and Daredevil, She-Hulk is not a necessary entry on the MCU rewatch list before Doomsday.

Eternals

Marvel Studios

Verdict: Skip

Eternals is a cosmic origin story that introduces a team of ancient, near-immortal beings tasked with protecting Earth from the Deviants while refraining from interfering in game-changing conflicts that put the planet at risk.

The film operates on a mythic scale that never meaningfully intersects with the main Avengers timeline. The film's core characters, conflicts, and revelations remain isolated from the Multiversal collision at the crux of Avengers: Doomsday.

Ms. Marvel

Marvel Studios

Verdict: Skip

Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan is not officially confirmed to be part of Avengers: Doomsday, even though the actress is front and center as a host on Marvel Studios' Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday podcast. As for her series, the events of Ms. Marvel stay focused on Kamala's personal journey and local stakes in Jersey City, with no direct connections to Doomsday.

Hawkeye

Marvel Studios

Verdict: Skip

Hawkeye reintroduced Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton into the fold as he mentors Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop in a fresh new story in the post-Avengers: Endgame timeline of New York City. The show's events stay grounded in a street-level, Christmas-themed adventure and do not connect to the main Multiverse story of Avengers: Doomsday (Renner is not confirmed to return as Hawkeye in the film).

WandaVision

Marvel Studios

Verdict: Skip

WandaVision is a genre-bending series that follows Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff as she processes grief by constructing a sitcom-style reality in the town of Westview. Its events remain largely isolated from the Multiverse Saga's incursion-heavy plot, as it centers on personal loss, Hex magic, and the emergence of the Scarlet Witch.

Wanda is not confirmed to appear in Doomsday, leaving WandaVision's core story fully skippable for viewers focused on the 2026 crossover event.

Agatha All Along

Marvel Studios

Verdict: Skip

Agatha All Along is a mind-bending magical road-trip series that continues the story of Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness and introduces Billy Maximoff into the mystical side of the modern-day MCU. The show is a deep dive into witchcraft, personal reckonings, and a self-contained quest that doesn't really factor into Avengers: Doomsday's Multiversal conflict.

VisionQuest

Marvel Studios

Verdict: Skip

VisionQuest is a series centered on White Vision as he navigates questions of identity, memory, and purpose. While it is the last MCU project before Avengers: Doomsday and has a sneaky Countdown to Doom reference in Episode 2, the show's events stay focused on Vision's personal journey and do not connect to the narrative of Avengers: Doomsday.

Ironheart

Marvel Studios

Verdict: Skip

Ironheart continues the story of Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams as she carves out a path as a young inventor and hero. The show's events stay focused on her personal ambitions, tech innovations, and a surprise Mephisto connection. Riri's cliffhanger ending makes it harder for her story to connect with Avengers: Doomsday, meaning her solo series is not essential viewing for the 2026 crossover event.

Black Panther

Marvel Studios

Verdict: Skip

2018's Black Panther fleshed out the story of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa and established key figures like Letitia Wright's Shuri and Winston Duke's M'Baku. While Shuri is an important MCU hero in Avengers: Doomsday, the original film's events largely do not affect the narrative of the 2026 crossover, as its plot centers on a succession crisis and the introduction of Wakanda to the wider world.

Black Widow

Marvel Studios

Verdict: Skip

2021's Black Widow is the MCU film that introduced Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and David Harbour's Red Guardian while exploring Natasha Romanoff's backstory. Although both Yelena and Red Guardian are essential cast members of the MCU crossover event, Black Widow's self-contained plot focused on a family of spies remains easy to skip for viewers wanting to understand the story of Avengers: Doomsday.

Captain Marvel

Marvel Studios

Verdict: Skip

The Brie Larson-led Captain Marvel movie introduced Carol Danvers and her early days as a Kree-human hybrid hero. Danvers is not confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday (which is an odd choice), and the film's events do not factor in any way into the 2026 movie's story. Although it lays groundwork for later cosmic stories, Captain Marvel is not an essential viewing entry in the MCU's rewatch list for Doomsday.

Guardians of the Galaxy 1, 2 & 3 (& Holiday Special)

Marvel Studios

Verdict: Skip

The MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy projects form a self-contained space-opera trilogy that follows Peter Quill and his found family. The Guardians are not appearing in Avengers: Doomsday (despite a latest social media tease from Mantis actress Pom Klementieff). While the trilogy remains one of the MCU's most beloved runs, these projects are not worth watching ahead of Doomsday.

MCU Projects Still Worth Watching But Can Be Skipped Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday

Doctor Strange

Marvel Studios

Verdict: Still worth watching but can be skipped

2016's Doctor Strange focuses on Stephen Strange's growth as a sorcerer, his encounters with the Time Stone and a glimpse at the Multiverse. Strange is not confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, making the first film easy to set aside for the 2026 crossover.

This film is a largely self-contained story that isn't really required to follow the narrative of Doomsday's three-universe collision. Still, it's worth watching to understand its sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which has direct ties to Doomsday.

Spider-Man: Homecoming & FFH

Marvel Studios

Verdict: Still worth watching but can be skipped

Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home follow the early days of Tom Holland's Peter Parker as a neighborhood hero and his struggles with responsibility after Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame, respectively. Spider-Man is not confirmed to appear in Avengers: Doomsday (unless there is a last-minute surprise in the film). It is an odd choice, though, especially after the success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The specific narratives of these two movies do not factor into the film's Multiversal conflict. Spider-Man: No Way Home carries more relevant Multiverse elements and actually appears on Disney+'s essential list.

Ant-Man 1, 2 and 3

Marvel Studios

Verdict: Still worth watching but can be skipped

Although Paul Rudd's Ant-Man appears in Avengers: Doomsday, his main trilogy isn't really needed to understand his character. The three movies followed Lang and his expanding family as they deal with heists, the Quantum Realm, and personal stakes.

Scott's personality, abilities, and key relationships are already well established in Avengers: Endgame, and Kang the Conqueror in Quantumania was ultimately dropped in favor of Doctor Doom. Cassie's development in the third film adds some context, but it is not essential for following Doomsday.

Marvel Zombies

Marvel Studios

Verdict: Still worth watching but can be skipped

Marvel Zombies is an animated series set in an alternate timeline where a zombie outbreak overtakes the MCU's heroes. While it carries a Multiverse connection through its parallel-world premise, the specific events do not factor into the narrative of Avengers: Doomsday.

What If...?

Marvel Studios

Verdict: Still worth watching but can be skipped

What If...? is an animated anthology series that explores alternative versions of familiar MCU stories and characters. While it carries a clear Multiverse connection and full-blown glimpse at different realities, the individual episodes and even the mega-sized finales do not factor into the story of Avengers: Doomsday.

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Marvel Studios

Verdict: Still worth watching but can be skipped

Avengers: Age of Ultron is perhaps the least essential Avengers movie because it has no ties to Avengers: Doomsday. The 2015 team-up movie follows the original Avengers as they face the titular rogue AI. Although it delivers some significant character moments and introduces elements later used elsewhere in the MCU, its main story does not factor into the three-universe collision at the center of the crossover.

The Marvels

Marvel Studios

Verdict: Still worth watching but can be skipped

The Marvels unites Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau as their powers become entangled. This mini-crossover movie is not essential for Avengers: Doomsday, as its main events do not meaningfully impact the film's confirmed cast. Still, the post-credits scene featuring Kelsey Grammer's Beast (who is part of the Doomsday cast) creates a minor Multiverse and X-Men link that slightly muddies the waters. Even with that hiccup, the movie itself remains easy to skip for viewers wanting to prepare for Doomsday.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Marvel Studios

Verdict: Still worth watching but can be skipped

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the Disney+ series that follows Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes' journey as they navigate the legacy of Captain America in the post-Endgame timeline. While it provides some context for both characters, much of that ground is already covered more directly in Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*.

Captain America 2 & 3

Marvel Studios

Verdict: Still worth watching but can be skipped

Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War follow Steve Rogers through a conspiracy thriller and a fractured team conflict. While both movies offer additional context on Steve's relationships, principles, and history, they largely do not tie into the narrative of Avengers: Doomsday.

Thor 1, 2, 3 & 4

Marvel Studios

Verdict: Still worth watching but can be skipped

Chris Hemsworth's four Thor movies chart the God of Thunder's journey from arrogant prince to a more seasoned Avenger. While Thor is confirmed for Doomsday, these films are not strictly required, considering that much of his key development is covered in the Avengers movies, especially Endgame.

Still, Thor: Love and Thunder provides useful context for his character and directly explains the introduction of his adopted daughter, Love, who plays a role in his story in the 2026 movie.

Iron Man 1, 2 & 3

Marvel Studios

Verdict: Still worth watching but can be skipped

Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man trilogy follows Tony Stark's evolution from a selfish individual to a selfless hero. These movies offer additional context on Stark's personality, intellect, and flaws that can inform the thematic weight of Downey's performance as Doom in Doomsday. These projects remain useful enrichment for fans interested in the contrast between the two characters.