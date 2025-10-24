Kevin Feige Still Hasn't Delivered on His Big 'Moon Knight' Movie Promise

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige made a huge promise to fans once upon a time about Moon Knight's future in the feature film side of the MCU. However, that promise has not come true yet, and Feige's comments were made over half a decade ago. Many fans had high hopes for Moon Knight's role in the MCU following the character's self-titled Disney+ series. However, since he was featured in that project, he has been notably absent from the franchise.

In 2019, three years before the Moon Knight Disney+ show even premiered, Feige appeared on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast. During his appearance, which took place just months after the theatrical release of Avengers: Endgame, Feige promised fans that multiple Marvel characters who were soon to be introduced through Disney+ shows would go on to play important roles in the MCU's feature films.

Notably, characters like Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, John Walker, Kate Bishop, and Monica Rambeau all debuted in Disney+ shows. Of those characters, Feige mentioned three specifically who would be featured in MCU movies, and Moon Knight was one of them:

"Some characters we've announced, like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight, you will meet for the first time on a Disney+ show, and then they'll go into the movies, but the MCU will now go back and forth."

So, six years ago, Feige promised that Moon Knight would appear in MCU films. However, Moon Knight has not appeared in any live-action projects since he was introduced in his own self-titled Disney+ series. Therefore, Feige has still not kept his promise, even though his show debuted on the streaming platform three years ago.

Notably, She-Hulk has also not played a role in any Marvel movie since she appeared in her introductory Disney+ series, so that is another character Feige hasn't fulfilled his promise to.

On the other hand, Ms. Marvel has shown up on the film side of the franchise, as she played a major role in The Marvels. However, it is worth noting that Ms. Marvel actress Iman Vellani was not announced as a cast member for Avengers: Doomsday (and neither was She-Hulk actress Tatiana Maslany), so she could be absent from Marvel's biggest film since her franchise introduction.

Will Moon Knight Be in Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Television

So far, Kevin Feige has not made good on his promise that Moon Knight would be in MCU movies. However, it is hard to think of a more perfect place for him to show up than Avengers: Doomsday. Doomsday will likely be the biggest Marvel movie of all time (aside, maybe, from Avengers: Endgame).

The only problem, though, is that Moon Knight actor Oscar Isaac was not included in Marvel's massive cast announcement for Doomsday, and no reports indicate that he will appear in the upcoming team-up film.

It is still possible that he could show up in the movie, but it would be a little bit odd considering how Moon Knight ended. It would be a bit jarring for his character to jump from that ending to an Avengers movie without fans being able to catch up with him and learn how he could be involved with Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Most likely, Moon Knight will show back up somewhere in the future. A second season of his TV series seems a bit more unlikely now than it used to, but Marvel Studios is apparently developing a Midnight Sons movie, which Moon Knight would almost definitely be a part of. So, if he does show up in that project, that could set him up to be in more movies.