Moon Knight's MCU future is now in doubt after some particularly biting quotes from the creator of the character's Disney+ series, Jeremy Slater. Oscar Isaac's Marvel hero has been on the sidelines since his streaming series in 2022, with no other appearances aside from a cameo in the animated What If...? show in the rest of the Multiverse Saga.

"Talk to Kevin Feige, Talk to Oscar Isaac," Slater told Comicbook in a conversation on the MCU character, saying the "ball is in their court:"

He continued, emphasizing that "Kevin’s the guy with the master plan," and that the Moon Knight showrunner is hopeful fans will see the character again:

"Kevin’s the guy with the master plan, and I think when he comes up with a way to really incorporate Moon Knight into there … It’s my hope that we’re gonna see him again, but I’m as curious as the rest of you guys."

Marvel's Moon Knight debuted on Disney+ in March 2022, coming off the franchise's first year in streaming, which included the debut of WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki Season 1. While all those other super-powered streaming series have been followed up on in some way, Oscar Isaac's supernatural streaming series remains a massive hanging thread for Marvel Studios. The Moon Knight series followed Isaac's split-personality hero as he came to grips with being possessed by the spirit of an ancient Egyptian god, Khonshu. The series starred Isaac as the titular hero, Ethan Hawke as the villainous Arthur Harrow, and May Calamawy as archeologist-turned-superhero Layla El-Faouly.

When Will Moon Knight Appear in the MCU Next?

Even though it has been over three years since Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight was last seen in live-action in the MCU, that does not mean all hope for the character is lost.

There is always the chance that Marvel Studios will get the band back together and make a Moon Knight Season 2; however, that prospect seems highly unlikely.

Marvel Studios has seemingly moved away from the seasonal model for many of its TV shows, taking a much more guarded approach to distributing its super-powered Disney+ series.

But that does not mean Marvel will let the character fade into obscurity. Oscar Isaac is a big name, and a studio like Disney would be wise not to squander it, accidentally letting him slip through its fingers.

Going forward, the most likely course of action for the hero is to bring him over from the streaming side of things into the MCU movies. No, that does not mean an all-out Moon Knight movie may be in the cards at Marvel Studios, but he could show up in a team-up to round out one of Marvel's superhero squads.

There has been speculation that recent scheduling shifts for Isaac are due to him being primed for his MCU big-screen debut, with some wondering if he could appear in Avengers: Doomsday (read more about Oscar Isaac's potential Doomsday role here).

Or he could pop up in the long-rumored Midnight Suns movie, teaming up with some of the franchise's more supernaturally inclined heroes like Doctor Strange and Blade.

For now, though, nothing official has been announced on the Moon Knight front, leaving fans wondering what is next for the hero as they have been since 2022.