It has been a long time since fans last saw Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight in the MCU, but it is hard to believe he will not return––so here's everything to know about those future possibilities.

Over two years ago, in May 2022, Moon Knight Season 1 aired its finale, which left fans on a massive cliffhanger. Marc Spector's third personality, Jack Lockley, was revealed, and he alone was now working with the Egyptian god, Khonshu.

Despite the positive reception (the show currently has an 86% critic score and 89% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes), there has been no official word about what is next for the character, at least officially.

Moon Knight Season 2

Marvel

Moon Knight Season 2 has had a long road when it comes to its rumored existence and development.

While a rumor surfaced in September 2022 that a second season was on the books at Marvel, in an interview with Collider in October 2022, Oscar Isaacs shared that he "can't definitely say" that Season 2 is happening. The actor also added that "there's no official word" from Marvel Studios.

In November 2022, Moon Knight executive producer Grant Curtis admitted that he feels the character fits into "any corner" of the MCU going forward. He also shared his hope that he gets to reunite with the cast for a potential Season 2.

Then, at the beginning of 2023, a rumor started circulating that Season 2 of Moon Knight was intended to hit Disney+ before Avengers: Secret Wars (which, at the time, was May 1, 2026).

Moon Knight director and executive producer Mohamed Diab confirmed that the Oscar Isaac-led series was only guaranteed six episodes from day one––meaning no Season 2 was originally planned as it had been for Loki.

At one point, there were rumblings that Kang the Conqueror Variant Rama-Tut was once going to be the villain of Moon Knight Season 2. Though, now that Marvel Studios has drastically shifted directions with the Multiverse Saga's big bad, any continuation of Kang's storyline looks unlikely.

One key thing holding back a Season 2 is Marvel Studios' current Disney+ release cadence, which is two shows a year. Currently, 2025 will have Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart, with 2026 likely having Vision Quest and Wonder Man.

This means that, currently, there's very little room for more Moon Knight, or really, any second seasons for any other Marvel Disney+ show. If any do continue, Marvel Studios will need to adjust its release strategy.

Avengers 5 & 6

Marvel

With Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars audiences expect an all-hands-on-deck situation. While people thought the roster of Endgame was massive, it does not even begin to compare to what Avengers 5 and 6 need to serve.

One of the many characters fans are hoping to see is Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight, though notably, he currently has no connections to the wider MCU.

In a previous interview with Total Film, Moon Knight showrunner Jeremy Slater admitted he "[does not] know" if the character will be part of the Avengers one day, but that he "[think[s] that is the goal:"

"The honest answer is I don't know... Because [Marvel boss] Kevin [Feige] is the guy who decides all that stuff. Look, if it was up to me, he would be part of the Avengers. It's absolutely not up to me, but I think that is the goal!"

Given Moon Knight's popularity, and Oscar Isaac as an actor, Marvel Studios will almost certainly give Isaac a huge role in Doomsday and/or Secret Wars.

Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley aren't the only people Isaac could play in the next two Avengers films. Given their Multiverse focus, the actor could theoretically show up as Apocalypse (from X-Men: Age of Apocalypse) or Spider-Man 2099 (Across the Spider-Verse)––or both.

What If...? Season 3

Marvel

The only confirmed future appearance for Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight came from D23, where new footage from What If...? Season 3 confirmed the character would return for at least one episode of the animated Disney+ series.

The episode in question will be the much-anticipated mech suit installment, in which Moon Knight will pilot a Khonshu-themed suit of armor against a horde of gamma monsters alongside Sam Wilson's Captain America, Monica Rambeau, and more.

The character could also easily show up in another unrelated episode as well, but nothing else is confirmed.

Currently, Season 3 does not have a release date, but it's expected to land in early 2025.

What If...? might not be the only animated show in which Moon Knight appears, either. While not confirmed, a recent rumor suggested that a version of the character (notably not Marc Spector) will play a part in the project.

Moon Knight is currently streaming on Disney+.