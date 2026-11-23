Lars Mikkelsen's Grand Admiral Thrawn had limited screen time in Ahsoka Season 1, but a new update indicates that will change in the upcoming Season 2. The series gave the blue-skinned Chiss Imperial officer his live-action debut after his appearances in Seasons 3 and 4 of the animated series Star Wars Rebels. His menace and tactical acumen in Rebels made him a fan favorite, and viewers expected him to dominate the screen in Ahsoka, but that wasn’t the case.

Eman Esfandi, who plays Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka, made a major Thrawn reveal at the recent LA Comic Con, held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, that got fans excited. According to Esfandi, there will be "a lot more time with a very specific war criminal... that everybody really loves to see," an obvious reference to the Grand Admiral. The series premieres on January 20, 2027, and Esfandi's comments have given fans plenty of hope as they look forward to seeing more of Thrawn when the new episodes arrive.

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Thrawn was integral to Season 1's story, yet he only appeared in the final stretch of the eight-episode season, after the story followed Morgan Elsbeth's efforts to find him in a distant galaxy. Even then, his screen time fell short of what viewers, especially Rebels fans, had hoped for.

He mostly orchestrated his sinister plans from his Star Destroyer, the Chimaera, and escaped exile aboard the Eye of Sion in the finale. He barely engaged in any direct conflict with the heroes, nothing like the brutal hand-to-hand fight he had with Alexsandr Kallus on Lothal in Rebels after exposing him as the Rebel spy Fulcrum.

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Thrawn is widely regarded as one of the greatest villains in Star Wars history, so fans naturally expect that kind of direct conflict in live action. Author Timothy Zahn created the Chiss military officer in his 1991 novel Heir to the Empire, where he immediately captivated readers with his brilliant brand of villainy, one backed by both brain and brawn.

Rebels adapted that aspect of Thrawn's character well, establishing him as a brilliant tactician who studies his enemies' art and culture before dismantling them. Although fans only saw glimpses of this in Ahsoka Season 1, Season 2 is set to depict the more brutal version of Thrawn they fell in love with.

What Thrawn's Larger Role in Ahsoka Season 2 Could Look Like

Thrawn is set to lead the Imperial remnants of the Galactic Empire in an open war against the New Republic. He has already returned to the main galaxy, with his forces and his Nightsister allies ready to champion his cause.

The first trailer for Season 2 already showed the Grand Admiral declaring war, standing at the head of his forces the way fans had expected to see in Season 1. The teaser also confirmed Hayden Christensen's return as Anakin Skywalker, shown training a young Ahsoka.

Thrawn's war against the New Republic will also deliver a showdown many fans have been looking forward to. At Star Wars Celebration Japan in April 2025, series creator and Lucasfilm president and chief creative officer Dave Filoni teased a clash between Thrawn and Admiral Ackbar, who will be leading the New Republic's forces. Two of the franchise's greatest military minds going head-to-head will give Thrawn the kind of screen time fans have been clamoring for. It'll also mark Ackbar's first live-action appearance since 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi, in which the Mon Calamari admiral was killed.

With Ezra also back home and fighting for the New Republic against the Imperial remnant, a duel with Thrawn is likely, a possible upgrade to their brief showdown in Season 4 of Rebels. "Ezra is back! Ezra is home!" Esfandi proclaimed at D23, confirming the character "has reunited with his Rebels family and is fighting for the New Republic against the Imperial remnant."

Thrawn's war storyline should also prove more interesting as it runs parallel to the season's other major conflict. Ahsoka and Sabine remain stranded on Peridea, where Shin Hati hunts them on a journey tied to the Mortis gods and a confrontation with Baylan Skoll, now played by Rory McCann following Ray Stevenson's death in May 2023. That storyline could eventually collide with the broader war against Thrawn.