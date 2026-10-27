New 'Ahsoka' Season 2 Trailer Confirms Its 7 Major Force-Users — Including Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker & Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine Wren

The trailer for Ahsoka Season 2 has officially locked in a group of Force users for the Star Wars show's return. It's been a lengthy wait for fans, as the new episodes won't hit Disney+ until January 20, 2027, well over three years after Season 1. Unlike The Mandalorian and Grogu, this series will certainly bring the lightsabers back in Star Wars, with Force-wielders popping up at different points in the timeline, including more Clone Wars flashbacks with Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). Hopefully, all those new Force-filled moments will be worth the wait.

The new Ahsoka trailer debuted at D23, and Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano naturally leads the Force-wielding lineup of Season 2. Still stranded on Peridea, she and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) are seen using the Force together to smoothly open a door.

Ahsoka's biggest battle yet may be more of an internal one, though, with Anakin delivering the footage's best line: "Are you a Jedi... or not?" Dawson has admitted the season finale's script left her "in tears," so who knows what fans are about to endure over 18 years after the character was created.

Fans will also remember that Sabine finally tapped into the Force in the Season 1 finale. With nothing to do in another galaxy but train, the Mandalorian-turned-Padawan seems bound to make a leap forward, as the footage already teases.

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Back in the main galaxy, Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) is a full-time hero again. The trailer shows him sharing a big hug with Zeb Orrelios (Steve Blum) and back in the cockpit, ready to battle. He's also seen fighting Death Troopers with his blue lightsaber, a cheer-worthy moment, and Esfandi has called Season 2 "a big growing up" for Ezra.

Then there's Hayden Christensen's Anakin, who is all over the trailer, but this isn't the sinister Sith Lord; it's the former Jedi Knight who still cares for this Padawan.

Christensen pulls double duty as a Force ghost guiding Ahsoka and as his Clone Wars-era self training a young Ahsoka (Ariana Greenblatt) in flashbacks. He's rocking a brand-new costume, too, and fans should prepare for Christensen's biggest Star Wars role since Revenge of the Sith.

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Over on the shadier side of the Force, Baylan Skoll (Rory McCann) is back, with the Game of Thrones star looking every bit the part as the late Ray Stevenson's replacement.

Anakin reveals to Ahsoka in the trailer that Baylan is chasing a power that "could end wars," seemingly connected to the Mortis gods, a subject that floated to the top of Star Wars discussion three years ago.

His apprentice, Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno), is also back in the action for Season 2, actually shown crossing blades with Huyang (David Tennant). That fight is also proof that not every lightsaber wielder is strong with the Force. Huyang ignites four yellow blades at once, even copying General Grievous' pose from Revenge of the Sith.

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Rounding out the trailer's seven Force-users is its biggest mystery: a still-unidentified, cyan-bladed lightsaber wielder who squares off against Anakin and Ahsoka in a Clone Wars-era flashback. Fan theories range from a younger Baylan to a rogue Jedi, but Lucasfilm seems happy to hold tight to his true identity until the new year.

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Beyond those from the trailer, Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni has reconfirmed the Mortis gods are "definitely a thing" in Season 2. Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans met the trio in Season 3, where the Father tested Anakin while keeping his children, the light-sided Daughter and the dark-sided Son, in check.

In Season 2 of Ahsoka, after this reemergence, Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) is bringing his spooky allies back, too. At least two of the Great Mothers, the elder Nightsisters who sided with Thrawn in Season 1, are set to return.

On the bright side, Jacen Syndulla, the Force-sensitive son of Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and the late Jedi Kanan Jarrus, will also be back. Just don't necessarily expect Kanan himself to drop by.

Many fans hoped he'd follow Anakin's lead with a Force ghost cameo or flashback, but that seemingly won't happen. Then again, with Kanan and other past Star Wars characters connected to these characters, Lucasfilm could always have a surprise or two up its sleeve.

The Jedi Journey of Ahsoka Season 2

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On paper, it seems Ahsoka's Season 2 arc will be simple: get home. Lucasfilm's official synopsis has her and Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine crossing a "mysterious and perilous world," and it seems between blizzards, ancient temples, and Baylan's hunt for godlike power, every step toward returning to the main galaxy (and Thrawn's war) will come with a catch.

The spiritual journey for this beloved character might be even more significant. Ahsoka has lived in a gray area ever since walking away from the Jedi Order in The Clone Wars, and her rebirth (of sorts) as Ahsoka the White in Season 1 clearly didn't settle things, with Anakin still dealing in absolutes: Jedi or not.

Dave Filoni is also cranking up the supernatural with the Mortis gods and Dathomir's witches. He compared the audience to Mulder and Scully, the believer and the skeptic from The X-Files, adding, "You have to serve both."

Ahsoka's arc sits right in the middle of that mystical, magical push. Whether she leaves Peridea as a full-fledged Jedi or something new entirely, Anakin's question will be answered, and it could be the closing chapter of Ahsoka's story.