Ahsoka Season 2 Star Rosario Dawson Admits the Final Episode of the New Season Caused Her To Start Crying: 'One of the Greatest Arcs In All of Star Wars'

Disney+'s Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson confessed her emotional reaction to the Season 2 finale script. Over 3 years after Ahsoka premiered on Disney+ in 2023, the sophomore outing will finally premiere on January 20, 2027, running for eight episodes, the future beyond which is unclear. From Ahsoka's emotional almost-death to her reunion with Anakin Skywalker in the World Between Worlds, Season 1 was packed with heartfelt moments, with more to come in Season 2.

Rosario Dawson spoke at D23 Expo and confirmed that the script for the finale of Ahsoka Season 2, written by creator Dave Filoni, left her "in tears." Dawson hinted that there was something in Season 2, Episode 8 (the finale) that was "very moving" and had her eyes watering when Filoni, the recently-appointed Lucasfilm CCO, exclusively sent her an early draft of the script:

"I won't say anything, but I can tell you every single day I'm always like, 'I get to know this before anyone.' I mean, there was one thing I'll say in the final episode, and I'd had a conversation with [Dave Filoni] about it, and he sent me a draft of it that he only sent to me, and I was in tears. Just to be in that position was just so special, and now we get to share it with the world. So you're gonna-I hope that you have even a fraction of the reaction that I had because it was, it's very moving."

In Season 1, audiences saw Dawson's Jedi evolve into Ahsoka the White in Galdalf-esque fashion, where she had "gotten to heal a few things," but that doesn't mean she isn't still bracing for the threat of Grand Admiral Thrawn:

"It's coming at a stage where we got to see her turn into Ahsoka the White, so she's gotten to heal a few things and faced a couple traumas. But that does not mean that the threat is gone. You've got Thrawn on the loose, and you've got them in a very, very, very faraway galaxy."

That healing will be reflected in Ahsoka's character in Season 2, as Dawson previously confirmed that she will return with "more joy" akin to The Clone Wars, marking one of four major changes for Ahsoka's second live-action season.

Dawson hyped up to IMDb how Ahsoka has "one of the greatest arcs" in Star Wars and sci-fi history, and she feels "grateful" to be the one to bring that to life:

"And I think it's really exciting that we get to see this version of her, because honestly, Ahsoka has one of the greatest arcs in all of Star Wars history, let alone I think sci-fi in general. And I'm just grateful to be able to embody that and take it on as a fan first."

It remains unclear whether Season 2's emotional climax was written as the end of the line for Ahsoka and its titular Jedi. Previously, Filoni offered a cryptic "you never know" outlook on a potential Season 3, keeping fans in the dark about his plans for Ahsoka herself and the wider MandoVerse narrative.

How Will Disney+'s Ahsoka Season 2 Actually End?

Lucasfilm

To clarify the current situation moving into Ahsoka Season 2: Ahsoka and Sabine are stranded on Peridea, Baylan Skoll is scouring the faraway galaxy for a mysterious power to "end wars," Grand Admiral Thrawn has returned to wage war on the New Republic, and more flashbacks with Anakin Skywalker are coming.

Rosario Dawson's promise of a tear-jerking finale will have many convinced that Ahsoka's death is looming. She could make the ultimately sacrifice to defeat Thrawn or ascend to some higher plane of existence in the Force to replace the Mortis gods' daughter, becoming the embodiment of the light side.

The emotional scene in question that sent Dawson into tears could be her final farewell to Sabine Wren, her longtime friend and recent Padawan. After all, it makes sense for the MandoVerse to take Ahsoka off the table to justify why she didn't join the fight against the First Order in the sequel trilogy.

Then again, Lucasfilm is reportedly developing an Heir to the Empire project that would culminate the MandoVerse in Avengers: Endgame-esque fashion. If that is the case, Lars Mikkelsen's Thrawn would almost certainly be the villain, meaning that Ahsoka Season 2 can't wrap up everything in a neat bow.