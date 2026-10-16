Ahsoka Season 2 Star Confirms 1 Major Change For The Return Of Thrawn and Star Wars Rebels' Live-Action Heroes

Anakin Skywalker star Hayden Christensen teased a massive battle between Grand Admiral Thrawn and the Star Wars Rebels crew in Ahsoka when it returns for Season 2 on Disney+. The Rebels crew first came to life over a decade ago in animation before returning to action in 2023 for Season 1 of Ahsoka. Now, this group may be in for their biggest adventure to date.

Lucasfilm President Dave Filoni, Anakin Skywalker actor Hayden Christensen, and others teased new information about what to expect in Ahsoka Season 2, which debuts on Disney+ on January 20, 2027. Speaking with ABC's On the Red Carpet, Christensen did not want to spoil anything, only stating how the new episoes set up "a big war" that takes place "up in the stars," and jokingly calling it "a 'Star Wars,' if you will." Christensen also admitted that this is "kind of par for the course" for him, as he and the team want fans to "be able to enjoy the story fresh" when it is released.

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For Filoni, the story is "a grand adventure," comparable to the "stories [he] grew up watching." He also noted that for Season 2, "the adventure is bigger and better," and he expressed his pride in the cast and crew for the work they put into it.

Additionally, Ezra Bridger star Eman Esfandi gave Filoni praise for his brilliance, noting that the show's creator gave the cast "classic films" to watch "in order to get the vibe" of what they were doing in a more modern production.

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Christensen's quotes seem to set up a battle between the Ghost ship's crew and this show's main villain, Grand Admiral Thrawn, played by Lars Mikkelsen, who also voiced the role in Star Wars Rebels. Thrawn was shown for the first time in live-action in Ahsoka Season 1, as he was revealed to have been trapped on a previously undiscovered world called Peridea. He joined forces with the Nightsisters and outmaneuvered Ahsoka and her team to get back to the main Star Wars galaxy.

Notably, while Thrawn made it out of Peridea, Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka and Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine Wren did not make it and were stranded on this new planet. Season 2 will show them working to find their way back home to their friends, with Esfandi's Ezra Bridger, Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Hera Syndulla, and Steve Blum's Zeb Orellios working out a plan to take on Thrawn.

The Epic Battle Coming for Thrawn & Team Ahsoka in Ahsoka Season 2

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With Grand Admiral Thrawn seeking to exert a new level of power and control over the universe in Ahsoka Season 2, the Ghost ship crew will be faced with its biggest challenges yet.

After escaping Peridea, Thrawn will look to launch a massive war against the New Republic, putting every hero involved with the Rebellion in danger when Thrawn returns to full strength. This is also expected to heavily include the Nightsisters and their dangerous brand of magic, which will make Thrawn even more formidable when he takes on the show's protagonists.

Thankfully, Ahsoka and Sabine are expected to push even further with their Jedi skills after Ahsoka was revealed to be training Sabine in the ways of the Force in Season 1. This will also include new moments between Ahsoka and Anakin (as a Force Ghost), which should only add to her expertise as a Jedi and help her build up the strength necessary to take down her enemies.

For now, Lucasfilm has plenty more details to reveal at a later date, as Ahsoka Season 2 gets ready to kick off Star Wars' run on TV in 2027.