A new appearance by Cal Kestis actor Cameron Monaghan has sparked hopes that a Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order 3 announcement is on the way. Respawn Entertainment released the first Star Wars: Jedi game in 2019, launching a successful new franchise for Star Wars gaming, with a sequel, Jedi: Survivor, following in 2023. A third and final game in the Star Wars: Jedi trilogy was confirmed by EA in 2024, but fans have been in the dark about the next step of Cal Kestis' journey.

An announcement for the untitled third Jedi: Fallen Order game might be imminent, given Monaghan's return in a new promo from the official Star Wars social accounts. The new video features Monaghan delivering a surprise video message to Ahsoka actor Eman Esfandi, who plays Ezra Bridger in the live-action series. On top of being involved in the Star Wars TV world, Esfandi has been playing through the Jedi: Fallen Order series on his personal Twitch channel, for which Monaghan wanted to thank him in the video, saying he was "glad that you're checking it out and introducing it to a bunch of new people:"

"I'm just really stoked that you're playing through the game right now. Glad that you're checking it out and introducing it to a bunch of new people and... hey, don't die too much, alright? We're all watching."

The social post was accompanied by a caption that promoted both actors' projects, shouting out Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor, as well as the upcoming January 2027 premiere of Ahsoka Season 2.

The unexpected return of Monaghan in an official Star Wars social media post has set the rumor mill ablaze, with expectations that an announcement regarding the third Star Wars: Jedi game could be on the way.

If Respawn Entertainment sticks to its cadence of a four-year gap between Star Wars games, the next Cal Kestis project could be released as early as 2027, so an announcement should be made soon.

Gaming reporter Jason Schreier hinted only a few weeks ago on Bluesky that Jedi: Fallen Order 3 was still on the way and that it should be "officially announced soon." Now, with Monaghan featuring in fresh Star Wars promotional material, it adds to the evidence that the actor could be preparing to promote his next Lucasfilm appearance.

Fans have also long hoped that Monaghan could take his beloved Star Wars Jedi from gaming to live-action, with the actor expressing interest in Cal Kestis making the jump as long as it was in the "right context." Ahsoka has served as the launching pad for several Star Wars animated characters making the transition into live-action, and a cameo from Monaghan in the show could definitely be a fitting place for this long-awaited crossover to happen.

The Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order franchise follows surviving Jedi Cal Kestis in the aftermath of Order 66 as he avoids the persecution of the Galactic Empire and seeks a safe haven for himself and others like him.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 3 Could Be Announced Before the End of 2026

Respawn Entertainment

While the year is quickly coming to an end, there's still time for an announcement regarding Jedi: Fallen Order 3 to be made, and there's a viable place to do it.

The annual The Game Awards is coming up on December 10 and is often home to big gaming reveals and announcements. In 2022, The Game Awards was the place that Respawn and EA chose to debut the official reveal trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and it could now serve as the place where the third part in the trilogy is announced, too.

A reveal of the next Star Wars: Jedi game at The Game Awards would align with recent rumors about its announcement and could also be the perfect time to start marketing for the game's potential 2027 release.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor left the story open-ended for Cal and his companions, with the young Jedi successfully defeating his former friend, Bode, and claiming the planet Tanalorr as a safe place for other Force-sensitives in the galaxy. The Jedi decided to reach out to the Hidden Path resistance group for help, opening up more story potential for Cal to continue his search throughout the galaxy to help other Jedi after Order 66.