Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's version of Peter Parker might still be in high school, but he faces Avengers-level threats. In Season 1, he went toe-to-toe with the likes of Unicorn and Scorpion and made a few other enemies who will return down the line to wreak havoc. However, the Disney+ series did make a major mistake with one villain: the Venom symbiote. Season 2 offers an oppurtunity for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to make amends, and all signs point to it hitting its mark.

Marvel Animation

In its very first episode, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man proved it meant business by pitting Doctor Strange against a being from another world that made use of a symbiote. The Master of the Mystic Arts subdued the creature and forced it through a portal, but not before a spider escaped through the opening and set its sights on Peter.

Marvel Animation

In the show's finale, a group of symbiotes showed up after Peter was a hero in his own right. But they didn't really give him the time of day, which made it seem like the show cared more about shiny objects than setting up the future. That line of thinking didn't end up holding any weight, though, because the Venom tease was a genuine one.

The marketing for Season 2 of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man focuses heavily on the powerful bad guys Peter is up against, such as Doc Ock and Rhino. And with great villains come great upgrades, as Spider-Man is in line to receive his symbiote suit. It remains to be seen how exactly Peter comes into contact with the alien goo, since Doctor Strange seems to have a handle on it. But there's no room for misinterpretation: Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is adapting the Symbiote Saga.

And there's a chance it gets thought the whole thing because Eddie Brock is joining the cast of the Disney+ series' sophomore outing. Of course, in the comics, when Peter sent the symbiote packing, it attached itself to Eddie, who turned into the villain Venom.

What's even more intriguing than Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man tackling the Venom storyline is the timing of its arrival. The MCU's main Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, has yet to cross paths with a symbiote. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man could serve as a trial run for Marvel Studios before it fully dedicates itself to bringing an iconic comic book story to the big screen.

There's Room in the MCU for More Than One Version of Venom

Marvel Animation

Plenty of theories floated that Spider-Man: Brand New Day was set to tackle the Symbiote Saga, mostly because Peter Parker had all-black eyes in the movie's trailer. Daniel Destin Cretton and Co. decided to go in a different direction, putting the titular hero through a transformation that allowed him to embrace being both Peter Parker and Spider-Man. However, that choice may have been mandated because Marvel Studios already had a landing spot in mind for the symbiote.

Spider-Man's black suit made its comic book debut during the original Secret Wars event. Later issues retconned the outfit to be an alien symbiote that made the hero give in to his worst impulses. With Avengers: Secret Wars on the horizon, the powers that be can rather easily follow in the source material's footsteps by giving Spider-Man his black suit and setting the stage for Venom in a future solo movie.

In truth, Marvel Studios can probably pull all that off without Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2. But the Symbiote Saga has already been botched once on the big screen, so maybe it's best that the company proves it can avoid previous mistakes on a smaller scale.