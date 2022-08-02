Will Star Wars' Cal Kestis Appear In Live-Action? Jedi Actor Responds

Regardless of how fans feel about the Star Wars prequels, there's no denying that Order 66 was the watershed moment that forever changed the galaxy. In fact, Obi-Wan Kenobi referenced the event way back in A New Hope, explaining that "the Jedi are all but extinct." However, in recent years, it seems that more and more Jedi survived than first believed, and one of the most popular force-wielding survivors is Cal Kestis from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

First released in 2019, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a single-player game set five years after the events of Order 66 and followed young Jedi survivor Cal Kestis as he navigates the galaxy during the dark days of the Empire.

Kestis also crosses paths with familiar characters from live-action and animation, including the Inquisitors, Saw Gerrera, and even Darth Vader.

Since actor Cameron Monaghan provided the voice and likeness for Cal Kestis in Fallen Order, and since both the game and now mainstream Star Wars content have referenced one another, there has been growing speculation that Monaghan would cameo as the Kestis in a live-action Star Wars show or possibly receive his own Disney+ series.

And now, amid all the rumors and expectations, Monaghan commented on Star Wars fans' hopes for Kestis beyond the game.

When asked by Screen Rant about whether Cal Kestis will appear in live-action, Cameron Monaghan acknowledged the fact that there is "interest" but was reluctant to comment further:

"Well, of course there's interest. That's about all I can say."

In addition to the "interest" in a live-action Kestis, the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order spawned a sequel titled Star Wars Jedi: Survivor which is set to release in 2023.

Will Lucasfilm Capitalize on Cal Kestis "Interest?"

Cameron Monaghan doesn't appear to be the only one at Lucasfilm who's aware of the Kestis crossover hopes.

In recent years, almost every new Star Wars Disney+ show has made some sort of nod or reference to Fallen Order. For instance, the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch visited Bracca, the scrap planet from the game, while a BD droid - similar to Kestis' own BD-1 - appeared in The Book of Boba Fett.

Also, the Fortress Inquisitorious episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi seemed directly inspired by events and imagery from the game.

There's the fact that mainstream Star Wars is currently focused on the same timeframe as Cal Kestis's story, which is the years between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Many expected Obi-Wan Kenobi to be the series to feature Kestis, while others are hopeful for the Rogue One prequel Andor, which is set to premiere on September 21.

No doubt there has been ample opportunity to feature the Fallen Order Jedi in live-action, and even now that opportunity remains. The question is whether Lucasfilm will capitalize on it or reserve the character from the game alone.