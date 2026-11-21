Avengers: Doomsday is arguably Marvel Studios' most ambitious project yet, bringing together major characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Fox-era X-Men films to face off against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. The studio's promotional campaign has recently intensified, with new ads, teasers, and posters showcasing the film's enormous superhero ensemble. But the latest official artwork released for Avengers: Doomsday has raised questions about which heroes Marvel is choosing to spotlight in the weeks leading up to the movie's December release.

Avengers: Doomsday features one of the largest casts in MCU history, with a mix of established Avengers, returning fan favorites, and several franchise newcomers. The film's latest promotional artwork brings together numerous prominent characters, but several noteworthy cast members are conspicuously absent from the official images.

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Marvel Studios released 11 interconnected character posters, which, when placed side-by-side, combine to form a sprawling and cohesive battlefield mural. The posters feature 10 superhero pairings, with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom receiving the only individual poster, making for a total of 21 characters. Some of the featured characters include Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Simu Liu's Shang-Chi, Sir Patrick Stewart's Professor Xavier, and Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm.

Despite the impressive lineup, the artwork is missing five major superheroes portrayed by previously announced actors.

5 Key Avengers: Doomsday Heroes Missing From Its New Poster

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Two of the most glaring omissions from the mural poster are Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm/The Thing and Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm/Human Torch. Both characters' absences are significant, as the Fantastic Four are widely considered Marvel's First Family. Their teammates, Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards and Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, both appear on the poster. Sue notably shares a poster with Namor (Tenoch Huerta), with whom she has had a complicated and problematic romantic relationship in Marvel Comics.

Kelsey Grammer's Hank McCoy/Beast is also missing from the poster, despite every other previously announced X-Men character, including Professor Xavier, Magneto, Cyclops, Mystique, Gambit, and Nightcrawler, appearing in the combined mural image. Also MIA from the Avengers: Doomsday poster is Cassie Lang, played by Kathryn Newton, despite the character's father, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) appearing alongside David Harbour's Red Guardian in the mural.

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While Red Guardian landed a spot on the poster, other members of the New Avengers (formerly the Thunderbolts) weren't as lucky. Wyatt Russell's John Walker/U.S. Agent, Lewis Pullman's Bob Reynolds/Sentry, and Hannah John-Kamen's Ava Starr/Ghost join the list of announced Doomsday characters who aren't featured. However, Red Guardian isn't the only member of his team on the poster, with Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes making the cut.

Joaquin Torres/Falcon (Danny Ramirez), Captain America's right-hand man in 2021's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and 2025's Captain America: Brave New World, also failed to earn a spot on the poster.

These omissions come from several different corners of the MCU, with most of them being relatively new additions to the cinematic universe. Of the five notable superheroes missing from the mural poster, Sentry is particularly noteworthy, given his immense power set and potential importance in a battle against Doctor Doom. Cassie Lang and Ava Starr's omissions are also significant, as they continue a trend of the two characters receiving very little attention across Avengers: Doomsday's marketing campaign.

Why Did Marvel Exclude These 8 Superheroes?

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While some of the poster's character absences seem jarring at first, Marvel may be intentionally focusing on its most recognizable characters to drive fan interest, or simply prioritizing the heroes expected to drive the central story.

The character pairings on the individual posters may also be significant, possibly alluding to bonds or interactions the characters may have in the film. Beyond the Sue Storm and Namor pairing, other posters pair Reed Richards with Professor Xavier, Steve Rogers with Thor, and Yelena Belova with Gambit.

The Steve Rogers/Thor pairing makes sense, as the two are longtime friends and members of the original Avengers team. Reed Richards and Professor Xavier also make sense, as they are among the brightest minds in the Marvel universe. It's also possible that some, if not all, of the character pairings are entirely random and may not have any bearing on the events of the movie.

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Marvel could also be purposely keeping some characters out of the spotlight to preserve surprises surrounding their roles. For example, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) has had extremely limited screen time in Avengers: Doomsday's promotional materials, even though Atwell promoted the film on the main stage at D23 Expo alongside Downey and Evans in August 2026.

With roughly a month to go before the blockbuster crossover's theatrical release, it's possible that the remaining heroes may be featured in additional posters, trailers, or TV spots. The extent of their roles will become clear when Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.