The Avengers Seemingly Lose To Doctor Doom In Official Doomsday Poster

Doctor Doom appears to come out victorious in a new tease for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday. Doomsday is already building massive hype thanks to Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU, as he is set to bring Victor Von Doom into play. Regarded as Marvel’s most iconic villain ever, he is set to come back into play more powerful than he has ever been before.

Marvel Studios released a LEGO version of a poster for Avengers: Doomsday. Featuring a massive image of LEGO Doctor Doom in the background, many of the movie’s main characters are featured in what appears to be an epic battle. Additionally, this battle is depicted as a chess match, with the heroes and villains shown as pieces on a massive board in front of Doom, who holds a purple-and-red Sentinel.

LEGO

Tragically, while a couple of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are still standing in the fight, the same cannot be said for a few powerful characters. Two members of the Fantastic Four (Reed Richards and Ben Grimm), Cyclops, Yelena Belova, and Sam Wilson’s Captain America are seemingly defeated, lying on the ground in a big clump.

LEGO

Still standing amidst the crowd is Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, the God of Thunder, holding his ultra-powerful Stormbreaker axe. Thor is hovering over the heads of the Sentinels, the iconic X-Men villains who have been a major player on-screen for more than 30 years.

LEGO

Also standing tall is Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, a character who returns to the MCU for the first time since 2019's Avengers: Endgame (not counting Evans' return as Johnny Storm in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine). Here, Rogers is wielding Mjolnir, just as he does upon his first appearance in the second trailer for Doomsday, in his fight against the Sentinels.

LEGO

While this poster does not officially confirm a scene of this nature happening in Doomsday, it teases a potential scenario in which the Avengers, X-Men, and other heroes lose to Doctor Doom by the time the movie ends. This would not be the first time the MCU has had this kind of storyline, first being delivered eight years ago in Avengers: Infinity War. That movie ended with Josh Brolin's Thanos snapping his fingers with all six Infinity Stones, eliminating half of all life in the universe, a plot point that was not resolved until Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel Studios

The first round of trailers for Avengers: Doomsday (particularly the first big one released just before San Diego Comic-Con 2026) already teased major problems for the Avengers in their battle against Doom. This includes multiple heroes dealing with serious injuries and stress, such as Sir Ian McKellen's Magneto sitting with his arm in a sling and James Marsden's Cyclops bleeding profusely from his face as he hunches over in an area covered in fire and ruin.

Marvel Studios

While the trailers are not all doom and destruction, the heroes are also shown with massive concern on their faces, as seen by the following look at Letitia Wright's Shuri, Winston Duke's M'Baku, and Simu Liu's Shang-Chi. As these heroes meet and work together for the first time, they will have to adapt and learn to operate in battle quickly, given that Doom is regarded as a master strategist and is incredibly strong in magic and physical combat.

Marvel Studios

Additionally, Doomsday is being regarded as the first part of a culmination event for the entire Marvel universe before 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars brings an even more massive story. This is the same strategy Marvel used for Infinity War and Endgame in 2018 and 2019, which helped close out the Infinity Saga with a bang in back-to-back years.

Notably, all four movies are directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who have proven their worth in spreading out massive stories like these over multiple movies. While the plots for their next two movies are still largely under wraps, the expectation is that they will bring the same level of drama and intensity to these stories that drove fans to theaters in flocks in the late 2010s.