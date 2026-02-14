Here's When Avengers: Doomsday's First LEGO Sets Are Now Expected To Drop

Fans already know when they will get their hands on LEGO Avengers: Doomsday sets. Marvel Studios already launched the countdown to Avengers: Doomsday's release with four teaser trailers featuring Steve Rogers, Thor, the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Wakandans. Fans have a lot to look forward to across this year including new trailers, the first look at Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, and the movie's merch releases, all building toward Doomsday's debut on December 18.

A recent LEGO leak revealed that the first Avengers: Doomsday sets are expected to arrive in October, with five or six offerings from the December blockbuster. This year's LEGO Marvel calendar will also be released in September from $44.99, with a Doctor Doom mini figure included alongside Ghost Rider and a festive Wolverine.

LEGO has famously spoiled a number of MCU moments over the years, such as Giant Man's debut in Captain America: Civil War, the Elementals' inclusion in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Letitia Wright's Shuri becoming her African nation's new protector in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Of course, the MCU's Avengers blockbusters demand a different level of security from Marvel Studios and its merch partners, So, how much did LEGO spoil from Infinity War and Endgame ahead of their releases?

Well, Infinity War dropped some pretty major reveals in brick-built form, including Bruce Banner wearing the Hulkbuster, Thor's mission to forge Stormbreaker, the battle on Wakanda, and Iron Man fighting Thanos with the Guardians in space.

By contrast, Endgame kept most of its big twists away from the brick building toy company, instead releasing sets without connection to the story, such as a War Machine Buster, Iron Man's Hall of Armor, and the Hulk Helicopter Rescue.

That's not to say LEGO didn't spoil anything from the Infinity Saga's climax, as it confirmed Pepper Potts' Rescue suit-up, the white time-travelling Quantum Realm suits, and a battle at Avengers Compound. It did so with some key omissions.

Before fans get their hands on any Doomsday sets, LEGO will have offerings from Spider-Man: Brand New Day before its release in July. One set listing already spoiled a major fight between Spider-Man and a beloved hero/villain.

What LEGO Sets Will Avengers: Doomsday Release Early?

Marvel Studios

Clearly, Marvel Studios learned its lessons with Avengers: Infinity War in limiting spoilers from Endgame in its LEGO sets, even though the latter blockbuster was surrounded by more secrecy anyway, hiding almost its entire story from fans.

The vastly differing scenarios between the two makes it rather hard to tell just how spoilery Avengers: Doomsday's LEGO sets will be. There is a strong chance that MCU diehards will learn a few details from the brick line, especially as it was just last year that LEGO spoiled the first look at Galactus in The Fantastic Four.

Fans already know that Doomsday is keeping some of its characters secret, and, while LEGO could continue its spoilery streak and reveal them, it seems more likely that the pre-release sets will feature the currently confirmed cast.

It won't become clear how much Marvel Studios intends to reveal from Avengers 5 until the first full trailer releases in the coming months. The four early teasers already confirmed a visit to the X-Mansion where the Avengers and X-Men will reportedly face-off, which could be the basis of one of the sets.

Regardless, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom ought to be a starring figure in at least several of Avengers 5's LEGO sets. It's even easy to see him getting a buildable figure, especially as Spider-Man is expected to get one this summer.