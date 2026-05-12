Ahsoka Season 3 Receives Early Update from Lucasfilm Boss

Lucasfilm president Dave Filoni gave a much-needed update on Ahsoka's future beyond Season 2, ahead of its Disney+ premiere this year. As the anticipation builds for Ahsoka's sophomore run, fans are already looking ahead for the show's future, considering that its core plot involves Grand Admiral Thrawn's looming attack against the New Republic while Ahsoka and Sabine Wren are trapped in a different universe, Peridea. A recent report from insider Daniel Richtman claimed that Ahsoka Season 3 "may never happen" since it has yet to be officially greenlit.

Speaking with ScreenRant while promoting the finale of Maul: Shadow Lord Season 1, Lucasfilm president Dave Filoni addressed whether Ahsoka Season 2 will be the final season of the show, saying, "You never know," while confirming that he "knows where the story goes and where it should tie up:"

"You never know. Everything works as planned, and I know where the story goes and where it should tie up. And so, I'm not really worried about that."

While Filoni admitted that "fan speculation is always fun," the Lucasfilm boss acknowledged that their focus is Maul: Shadow Lord and The Mandalorian and Grogu before shifting to Ahsoka's future beyond Season 2:

"But fan speculation is always fun. It's always fun to hear what people think. But we got a lot going on right now in the present. Like a Jedi, you must keep your mind in the here and now. We've got Maul, and we've got Mando happening, so it's very exciting."

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Filoni also gave an update about Ahsoka Season 2, reassuring fans that they are "working on it" and they are "just deep in visual effects with the team:"

"Working on it! It's coming. It's come a long way. Obviously, I'm editing all the episodes at once right now and just deep in visual effects with the team. But I'm really proud of everyone an the work they put in. Lots of things to resolve and figure out, but that's normal. I'm excited for people to see it. We didn't really get to go out and premiere, in a way, last time. I think that the team's really excited to be out with the fans with this one and see how it goes."

Disney+ and Lucasfilm gave a reassuring update that Ahsoka Season 2 is still slated to premiere on the streamer later this year, meaning marketing should ramp up sooner rather than later now that Maul: Shadow Lord finished its debut run and The Mandalorian and Grogu bound to premiere in theaters soon.

Filoni's reassuring comment that he knows where the story goes after Ahsoka Season 2 is an exciting prospect, as it means Ahsoka, Sabine, Ezra, Hera, and Thrawn's story will continue. The question remains, however, whether it will be in Ahsoka Season 3 or an entirely different MandoVerse project.

There is a lot riding on Ahsoka Season 2's success, as the show's performance will determine the future of the MandoVerse, given that its Star Wars future is now uncertain after insider Daniel Richtman claimed that "there are no other shows in the MandoVerse" are planned until they see how the Rosario Dawson-led series performs.

Why I Think Ahsoka Season 3 Will Receive The Mandalorian & Grogu Treatment

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Given the pivot from The Mandalorian Season 4 to The Mandalorian & Grogu in theaters, it's a safe bet that Lucasfilm is prioritizing theatrical releases over new live-action streaming shows. This means that Ahsoka might be next on the docket, with Season 2 laying the groundwork for the titular character's story on the big screen.

In October 2025, Rosario Dawson confirmed that Disney+'s budget plans for Ahsoka Season 2 had been cut down from Season 1. Despite that, the actress reassured fans that the upcoming season will go "bigger."

With Disney and Lucasfilm focusing on cost control and leaning toward theatrical tentpoles, greenlighting another full season looks riskier. That said, a movie featuring Ahsoka at the forefront would be more ideal.

Given that Lucasfilm co-president Dave Filoni has been open about the fact that Ahsoka is his favorite Star Wars character, there is a strong chance that he wouldn't miss the opportunity to bring Rosario Dawson's character to the big screen.

While Ahsoka Season 2 could still perform strongly enough to justify a Season 3, a movie would be a more promising path for the character as the MandoVerse heads into its planned Avengers: Endgame-like ending.

Many would agree that an Ahsoka movie instead of Season 3 is poised to deliver an epic, high-stakes conclusion to the journey of the titular Force-sensitive hero as she heads into the ultimate clash against Grand Admiral Thrawn.