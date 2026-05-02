Ahsoka Season 2 Gets New Disney+ Release Update From Official Star Wars Insider Magazine

Star Wars offered an update on Ahsoka Season 2’s Disney+ release that should come as a relief to viewers. Ahsoka has been away from Disney+ for three long years, leaving many wondering when the next chapter of the former Jedi’s story would come to light. Especially considering how widely mixed reviews have been for other recently released Lucasfilm projects from this franchise, anticipation is high to see where Rosario Dawson’s hero will go.

The Star Wars Insider magazine confirmed that Ahsoka Season 2 is set to debut on Disney+ "later this year." As this outlet is the official magazine for the Star Wars franchise, the news is coming directly from those responsible for setting release dates for shows like Ahsoka.

While multiple reports teased Ahsoka Season 2 coming in 2026 to Disney+, the show has yet to receive an official release timeframe. Making this news more notable is that filming finished in October 2025, leaving questions about why Star Wars has not set the show's release date yet as of mid-2026. Also important to remember is that this season is one of two Star Wars releases on Disney+ without a confirmed release date, along with Star Wars: Visions – The Ninth Jedi.

Also hanging in the balance is the future of the MandoVerse , as reports noted that Star Wars is waiting to see how Ahsoka Season 2 performs before moving forward with new projects. As of writing, there are no future Disney+ series in the Star Wars universe planned for 2027 or beyond.

Ahsoka Season 2 will follow up on the titular former Jedi's story after Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Starring Rosario Dawson in the leading role, her character will initially start in another galaxy on the planet of Peridia, working to get back to her home universe alongside the rest of the main cast.

When Exactly Will Ahsoka Season 2 Be Released?

Lucasfilm

Disney has a massive slate of projects set to be released before the end of 2026.

On the Marvel side, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will arrive on the streamer this fall, giving Hudson Thames' Peter Parker his second animated season of action. Also in line for Marvel is Paul Bettany's return as Vision in VisionQuest, which has still not been placed on Marvel's release calendar but is expected to premiere in 2026.

On the docket as well is Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3, which already had its first footage released at the end of Season 2's final episode. Confirmed to arrive on Disney+ later this year, Lucasfilm is sure to want to give Ahsoka its own time to shine apart from one of the streamer's biggest hits.

Star Wars Visions Presents: The Ninth Jedi has also yet to receive a release timeframe, leaving two Star Wars projects left for release this year. As the franchise does not have any other live-action series publicly announced or releasing anytime soon, Lucasfilm likely wants to avoid having a lengthy gap between them, with only seven months left to bring both to Disney+.

Even so, with a lineup this crowded for the back half of the year, there is still a chance Disney decides to push Ahsoka's Season 2 return until early 2027. Disney may not have enough room to give Ahsoka the time it needs to shine for seven or eight weeks, leaving its 2026 release timeframe still slightly uncertain.

Ahsoka Season 1 debuted on Disney+ between August and October 2023, almost three full years ago. Even in an era in which seasons of major streaming shows do not always come annually, three years is quite a long gap in releases, especially for a character as popular as Ahsoka. While it is unlikely Disney wants to wait much longer to bring her back into the fold, there is still no news on when the series will be released.