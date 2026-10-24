Ahsoka Season 2 Breaks One Of George Lucas' Best Star Wars Rules

Ahsoka Season 2 is officially ignoring one of Star Wars' original tenets established by George Lucas, bringing an all-new approach to "A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away." The franchise has undergone various changes as it shifted from trilogies, explored new mediums, and introduced a whole host of now beloved characters that have led some projects to even supersede what Lucas was capable of. Some core aspects are set in stone, though. The throughline of the Force, the duality of Jedi and Sith, and the belief in never-ending hope have resonated with fans for generations. Now, Star Wars' next Disney+ series is set to shake up one of these rules by taking the galactic setting and flipping it on its head.

The latest issue of Empire Magazine put the spotlight on Ahsoka Season 2, including an interview with Lucasfilm President Dave Filoni (who also happens to be the Disney+ series' writer, director, and creator). The Star Wars veteran confirmed that the live-action Rebels sequel will be a game-changer for the galaxy far, far away, as the "weirdness" of Peridea spills into the familiar galaxy.

Filoni explained how Ahsoka Season 2's story is divided between the main galaxy (where Thrawn has just declared war on the New Republic) and Peridea to create a story with a "very classic war-centric Star Wars-feeling:"

"It just felt like a good place to do some strange 'Jason And The Argonauts' kind of adventuring. I divided the story into two different galaxies to tell a story that was, one, very classic war-centric Star Wars-feeling."

The Lucasfilm president hinted that the narrative on Peridea will explore "weird stuff that we haven't seen," in contrast to the political war events taking place in the main galaxy, as Hera and Ezra take on Thrawn's forces.

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Empire's Ahsoka exclusive revealed that Peridea's madness will spill into the main galaxy, rewriting the rules of Star Wars as all the weirdness of a different galaxy spills into our heroes' home for the first time in the 49-year-old franchise.

The canon established by George Lucas has never seen elements of one galaxy infiltrating the main one that fans have come to know and love, always being self-contained. Now, Ahsoka Season 2 is shattering one of the franchise's core foundations.

Lars Mikkelsen's Grand Admiral Thrawn hasn't returned to wage war on the galaxy and reform the Empire himself; he has brought help from his Peridean exile. Those forces include a "coven of warrior Force witches" (the Dathomirian Great Mothers from Season 1, who will also see one of their kind recast) and the "zombie Night Troopers" (the Stormtroopers who were resurrected by Thrawn's Nightsister allies to fight for him once more).

Eman Esfandi's Ezra Bridger is very aware of Peridea's weirdness after spending years isolated there since Rebels. Filoni hinted that Ezra has made it clear to his allies now that he has made his way home, "This is not the Empire you knew:"

"Ezra keeps warning them, 'This is not the Empire you knew. They've got some weird stuff going on!'"

Thrawn and his army aren't the only threats to leak out of Peridia though, as Baylan Skoll may unleash an even greater evil that could put the galaxy that Lucas conjured all those years ago in jeopardy.

Peridea's Most Terrifying Threat Might Be Still to Come After Ahsoka Season 2

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Ahsoka Season 1 was already a game-changer for the Star Wars franchise, as it marked the first major venture outside the main galaxy onto Peridea. The Disney+ series made it clear that this world has deep ties to the Force and is home to unique powers that could be pivotal to future Star Wars stories.

Grand Admiral Thrawn may have dragged his new allies to Star Wars' main galaxy from Peridea, but there may be more following shortly behind him. Rory McCann's recast Baylan Skoll is currently searching Peridea for a power that "could end wars" and the infinite cycle of conflict, which may be related to the Mortis gods.

Fans have theorized that Skoll could discover the mother of the Mortis gods, Abeloth, imprisoned on Peridea, and attempt to bring it back to the galaxy. While Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren are bound to try and stop him from unleashing such a powerful Force, there is always the chance he could be successful, setting up Abeloth as the true villain of the eventual MandoVerse crossover event.

Regardless of where Ahsoka takes the galaxy, it will be constrained by its placement in the timeline between the original and sequel trilogies. Thanks to Disney's sequel trilogies, audiences already know that Thrawn and Baylan must fail as the New Republic is still intact in The Force Awakens.