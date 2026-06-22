Ahsoka Season 2 Officially Reveals Its New Logo

Lucasfilm is teasing what's ahead for Ahsoka Season 2 with a redesigned logo. The updated branding arrives after the Disney+ series was pushed from a 2026 release to an early 2027 window, meaning fans face at least a six-month wait until launch (no one has forgotten that Season 1 aired in 2023). Still, the fresh look is already generating buzz, with potential hidden details hinting at what the new season could have in store.

Unveiled at Disney Upfront 2026, the Ahsoka Season 2 logo keeps the lettering font the same while changing nearly everything else. Gone is the blue hue of the Season 1 celestial map; in its place is a crisp all-white design set against a star-filled black background.

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Behind the text sits a redesigned circular star map in white, featuring orbital rings, nodes, and constellation-like lines that are a bit easier to see and understand than Season 1's version. Comparing the two, Season 1's celestial map glowed a deep blue, a nod to the Arcana Star Map, a physical spherical tool that served as Season 1's key navigational tool.

Ahsoka's Season 2 logo map change may not be purely for aesthetics. By the end of Season 1, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) find themselves stranded on the planet Peridea, located in a distant galaxy outside the main Star Wars galaxy. A different map from a different galaxy could make sense given their new relative location in the universe.

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What makes the redesign even more notable is how different it is from what surfaced during production. An early Ahsoka 2 on-set blanket featured a completely alternate look, one with no celestial map at all. Instead, it used a clever, sleek design, putting the "2" tucked directly beneath the "O" in Ahsoka.

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There also appears to be a visual connection between the new logo's star map and the World Between Worlds. Both feature circular, mechanical-looking structures rendered in black and white. The World Between Worlds appeared in Ahsoka Season 1 for the first time in live-action, bringing back Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker.

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The Mandalorian used its Season 2 logo to reflect a meaningful story shift, adding Grogu alongside Din Djarin. It won't be until 2027 that fans will learn whether this new logo translates into something important in Season 2.

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Also, The Mandalorian and Andor are the only other Star Wars Disney+ series to have received a Season 2 (and have updated logos).

Each made distinct visual choices: The Mandalorian went blue and added Grogu, while Andor adopted a more distressed aesthetic to match its even darker tone.

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The pressure is on for Ahsoka Season 2, especially given the gap between projects and the future of the MandoVerse being more unclear than ever.

Ahsoka is the only ongoing live-action Disney+ Star Wars series left, and it may need to deliver a satisfying ending, as the Dave Filoni crossover film is no longer expected. The Mandalorian and Grogu certainly didn't help the future of the Star Wars timeline, set to be the only Star Wars film to ever not reach $200 million at the domestic box office.

Narratively, there are a lot of loose threads left to tie up by the end of Ahsoka Season 1, including other characters like Baylon Skull, Ezra Bridger, Grand Admiral Thrawn, and the Force Ghost of Anakin Skywalker.

What Will Happen in Ahsoka Season 2?

Ahsoka Season 2 is expected to pick up with Ahsoka and Sabine still stranded on Peridea, cut off from the main galaxy. Getting home will clearly drive their arc, with both expected to develop further in their journeys with the Force along the way. The main question around this stranded duo is how long it will take for them to return to the main galaxy.

Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) made it out of Peridea by the end of Season 1, but only appeared in four episodes of the first season. That's ramping up, with Esfandi confirming that Ezra will appear throughout the entirety of Season 2, making the jump from late-season payoff to full protagonist. Back in the main galaxy, his story will likely involve helping the New Republic track Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) while working toward bringing Ahsoka and Sabine home.

Thrawn is once again the season's central threat, more than ever, making this another spiritual successor to Rebels. Having also escaped Peridea at the end of Season 1, he's loose in the main galaxy and rebuilding his forces alongside the Dathomirian Nightsister Great Mothers.

Also still on Peridea is Baylan Skoll, the rogue former Jedi pursuing a mysterious power source on the planet. Originally played by the late Ray Stevenson, Game of Thrones star Rory McCann steps into the role for Season 2. Skoll abandoned his apprentice Shin Hati before Season 1 ended, and his solo mission is one that diehard Star Wars fans are excited to dive into next year.

The first trailer for Ahsoka Season 2 should reveal a lot in terms of plot, but it could be a while until fans get that official footage.