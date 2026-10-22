Rosario Dawson Suits Up for Battle in Star Wars' Ahsoka Season 2 New Look

Star Wars recently unveiled a new photo of Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano from Ahsoka Season 2, giving fans a fresh look at the character ahead of the show's January 20, 2027 release. Ahsoka and the rest of the Ghost crew from Star Wars Rebels will be returning to the galaxy far, far away in the second installment of the Ahsoka series, which will put heavy focus on Ahsoka and Sabine's time on Peridea, as well as Grand Admiral Thrawn's return to power in the main galaxy.

Disney and Lucasfilm have already revealed some looks at Ahsoka Season 2 in various ways, but Variety just shared a brand-new look at the upcoming season, showcasing Rosario Dawson's titular character with her lightsaber drawn.

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Specifically, Dawson's Ahsoka has her lightsaber held at eye level and extended so that it is pointing straight out from the front of her body. This iconic white lightsaber shines, illuminating Ahsoka fully.

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Notably, Ahsoka is still dressed in all white, donning white robes and a white cloak to go along with her white lightsaber.

Obviously, since Ahsoka's lightsaber is drawn and she is in a battle stance, it appears as though she is ready for some kind of action. Based on what has been revealed about Ahsoka Season 2, the former Jedi could face off against a number of adversaries in the upcoming season of the Disney+ show.

Who Will Ahsoka Battle Against in Ahsoka Season 2?

As mentioned, Ahsoka Season 2 is going to feature a lot of villains, so it is impossible to name who she could be preparing to fight in this new look at the character. However, due to casting, the teaser that was revealed for the upcoming installment, and details revealed by actors and/pr series creator Dave Filoni, fans at least know who the major antagonists are.

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The biggest villain of Ahsoka Season 1, who will seemingly return as the main antagonist for Season 2, is Lars Mikkelsen's Grand Admiral Thrawn. At the end of Season 1, Thrawn made his way off Peridea in his ship, the Chimaera, and traveled back to the main galaxy where the Star Wars story takes place. According to information revealed about the upcoming season, Thrawn will take his place at the head of the remnants of the Galactic Empire, waging war against the New Republic in hopes that the Empire will rise once more.

Notably, Thrawn rarely fights other characters directly. In Star Wars canon, he has only ever found himself a participant in hand-to-hand combat on a couple of occasions, as his greatest strength is his mind, his military tactics, and his ability to lead. Therefore, he probably won't go toe-to-toe with Ahsoka, mostly because he likely knows he would have no chance of beating her.

Another major villain that will be in Ahsoka Season 2 is Baylan Skoll. Previously played by Ray Stevenson (who tragically passed away in 2023), Baylan Skoll (who is now portrayed by Game of Thrones' Rory McCann) is a former Jedi who proved himself to be quite powerful in Ahsoka Season 1. Baylan and Ahsoka already locked blades in the first installment of the show, so it would not be a surprise if they faced off yet again in Season 2, especially since it would likely finally settle the debate on which character is more powerful.

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Fans also can't forget about Shin Hati, Baylan's apprentice (played by Ivanna Sakhno). The character is still stranded on Peridea with Baylan, Ahsoka, Sabine Wren, and Huyang, but at the end of Season 1, she was essentially abandoned by Baylan, who ventured off on his own in search of a higher power that was calling out to him. Fans are eager to see where Shin stands in the grand scheme of things, as many believe she could have a redemption arc and join forces with Ahsoka and Sabine.

Finally, Ahsoka could also find herself face-to-face with the Nightsisters, as it was their magic that helped resurrect Thrawn's army of stormtroopers, essentially turning them into zombies. Thrawn is seemingly going to rely heavily on the Nightsisters in his coming war against the New Republic, and considering they are fairly powerful, Ahsoka would definitely have her hands full should she need to battle them.

There are still other villains in the Star Wars universe that could show up in Ahsoka Season 2. The Inquisitors are never entirely out of the question to make an appearance, and fans already know that the Mortis gods will play a role in Season 2. Additionally, many believe that Abeloth, a frighteningly dangerous entity, will finally be canonized in Ahsoka Season 2. If that is who Ahsoka is preparing to fight in that picture, she better look out.