Dave Filoni Defends Controversial Ahsoka Season 2 Story Change: 'You Have To Serve Both Sides' Of The Star Wars Fanbase

While Star Wars fans would love nothing more than for a project to be so well-received by everyone that it brings the Star Wars fanbase together for good, Lucasfilm president Dave Filoni has other plans with Ahsoka Season 2, as he recently admitted that he knows fans will be divided in how they view certain elements of the upcoming show. More than three years after the first season debuted, Disney+ subscribers and Star Wars fans will get the chance to watch Ahsoka Season 2 when it premieres on January 20, 2027. While Lucasfilm has tried to keep a lot of story elements under wraps, Filoni (who is also the show's creator, writer, and showrunner) is letting fans know that they may be divided on a certain topic.

In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Lucasfilm president and Ahsoka showrunner, writer, and creator Dave Filoni talked about the Disney+ show's upcoming installment, particularly noting that he understands the fanbase will be divided about the show's supernatural elements. Star Wars has never shied away from the supernatural and mysterious. After all, the Force itself is entirely rooted in a supernatural concept. However, Ahsoka Season 2 is going a step further, and Filoni wants to embrace how fans respond to that.

According to the Lucasfilm executive, when it comes to how fans view Ahsoka, and most likely how they will be split when watching Season 2, "some of the audience is Scully, and some of the audience is Mulder." This is, of course, Filoni referencing the uber-popular sci-fi series, The X-Files, which portrayed one of its lead characters (Mulder) as a believer in the supernatural/extraterrestrial, while its other lead (Scully, who was also Mulder's partner) was more of a skeptic with a grounded approach to their work.

Notably, Filoni noted that he "love(s)" that the series is going to divide the audience in that manner, and that one side embracing the weirdness of what will happen in Ahsoka Season 2, while the other side is a bit more wary of it represents "the beauty of fandom:"

"Some of the audience is Scully, and some of the audience is Mulder. And I love that. You have to serve both. Some audiences can be, 'That's crazy, come on.' And some are like, 'Well... Maybe that's true!' Why do you so easily believe in a Force ghost? What's the truth there? Fans will litigate that, and I think that's the beauty of fandom."

Filoni is directly referencing all of the supernatural elements that have been confirmed for Ahsoka Season 2. As with most Star Wars projects, Ahsoka will, of course, deal with the Force, and Force ghosts, but Ahsoka is upping the ante.

For example, the upcoming season of the Disney+ show is going to bring back the Mortis gods, which were supernatural beings that acted as physical manifestations of the Force in The Clone Wars. This will be the first time they have ever been portrayed in live-action, and will likely be the deepest Star Wars has ever explored the supernatural outside of animation.

Ahsoka Season 2 is also going to bring back the witches of Dathomir. Considering how the witches operated in The Clone Wars and in Season 1 of Ahsoka, dealing with resurrection, possession, etc., they are also going to add a layer of supernatural to the Star Wars series.

Additionally, it is important to remember that Lars Mikkelsen's Grand Admiral Thrawn was revealed to have a legion of undead Stormtroopers in Ahsoka Season 1. They will return for Season 2 as well.

Therefore, Ahsoka Season 2 is undoubtedly going to be the farthest Star Wars has ever stepped into the realm of the supernatural. Star Wars has always had fantastical elements, as well as instances where the audience needs to suspend their disbelief, but never to the degree Ahsoka Season 2 will showcase.

Star Wars Fans Were Already Divided Before Ahsoka Season 2

Lucasfilm

Ahsoka Season 2 dividing the Star Wars fanbase isn't exactly shocking, as fans have been divided for some time now. It is impossible to completely trace back to when this division started, but most likely it occurred around the release of The Last Jedi. Since that project was released, fans have agreed on very few opinions regarding the franchise, and that is seemingly how Star Wars will continue to operate in the future.

Someone could come up with any opinion about Star Wars, and one side of the fandom would agree while the other side would think the opposite. However, one of the biggest divisions within the fanbase has to be what fans want for the future.

On one hand, there are Star Wars fans who want Disney and Lucasfilm to turn away from everything that has been established and never look back. They want new characters, new planets, and new eras where absolutely nothing connects to the Skywalker Saga or any other Star Wars title that has already been released. On the other hand, some want nostalgia-driven projects (like Ahsoka), where familiar characters pop up, Easter eggs can be spotted, and story details will connect the projects to other past movies or shows.

Star Wars fans are also split about which characters the franchise should focus on. When Star Wars first began, it quickly became a tale about the Jedi and the Sith. The prequel trilogy only reinforced that, making that rivalry deeper. So, naturally, some fans want Star Wars to continue to focus on the millennia-spanning battle between the Jedi and the Sith. However, others want the Jedi and Sith (and, by nature, the Force) gone. Andor tried this and was extremely successful, so Star Wars has proved that it can work.

Additionally, many fans are split on what eras they want to be explored in the future. Some want to see more stories set in the prequel trilogy, while others want the original trilogy or sequel trilogy more fleshed out.

However, the opinions go beyond even those time periods. For instance, many would like to see Star Wars fully embrace something like the Old Republic, which was heavily established in Star Wars Legends through video games and novels. Others are lobbying for Star Wars to adapt stories told in the High Republic, which was already explored in an initiative that spanned five years across multiple forms of media.

So, Star Wars is no stranger to division. Fans have been divided for some time now, and it seems as though that will only continue. However, Star Wars is still a successful franchise with a lot of passionate fans, which is frankly the reason there are so many strong opinions in the first place.