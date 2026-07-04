Star Wars Has The Perfect Replacement To The MandoVerse

Star Wars' MandoVerse has been objectively successful for Disney and Lucasfilm, but as the interconnected initiative is seemingly winding down, the galaxy far, far away will need something just as big and important to replace it. However, a perfect replacement already exists. The MandoVerse began in November 2019 with the release of The Mandalorian Season 1. A lot of Star Wars' live-action Disney+ projects make up the MandoVerse, including every season of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, Skeleton Crew, and the film The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Disney and Lucasfilm haven't confirmed how much longer the MandoVerse will be around, but it is no secret that fans aren't as interested in the overarching storyline as they once were. The Mandalorian Season 3 received the lowest viewership of any of that show's installments. The Book of Boba Fett wasn't particularly loved. Ahsoka Season 2 will be released more than 3 years after Season 1. The Mandalorian and Grogu will likely finish its box office run as the lowest-grossing Star Wars movie of all time.

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There are still plans for the MandoVerse to continue after Ahsoka Season 2. Specifically, Star Wars is adamant that Dave Filoni's Avengers: Endgame-like project will happen, but many fans are not getting their hopes up. Ideally, the brand would like to continue featuring Din Djarin and Grogu on Disney+ and on the big screen, but The Mandalorian and Grogu's box office numbers will make it more difficult for Disney to pull the trigger on any future stories involving those two.

Essentially, the MandoVerse is as close to dead as it ever has been, and the future doesn't look any brighter. The worst-case scenario for Star Wars and fans would be the MandoVerse ending altogether, but that may be closer to becoming a reality than many think.

Fortunately, if that were to happen, it wouldn't be the end of the world, as Star Wars has what some would call the ultimate insurance policy if/when things get dark. This is something that would undoubtedly excite longtime fans of the franchise and potentially bring a lot of new viewers to the Star Wars brand: the Old Republic.

How the Old Republic Can Replace the MandoVerse & Save Star Wars

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The Old Republic is an era in the Star Wars galaxy recognized as canon. It has been referenced a few times across different Star Wars projects, but its popularity mainly stems from Legends stories told through video games and books.

The Old Republic era gained many fans in 2003 when Star Wars released the video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. The game followed a mystery character (whom the player controlled) who was later revealed to be Darth Revan. The story captivated players, and the game became so popular that a sequel was quickly created.

After that sequel (titled Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords), another video game, titled The Old Republic, was released. Although it was released in 2008, the game still has a fairly large player base today.

Because of the Old Republic's popularity, Star Wars capitalized on that era at the time by releasing quite a few novels set during those times. None of those books is recognized as canon by Disney's Star Wars, but many (such as the Darth Bane trilogy) are still regarded as some of the greatest pieces of Star Wars media.

The Old Republic would undoubtedly be the perfect replacement for the MandoVerse on every level. One of the greatest aspects of the Old Republic is that there is unlimited potential because it has never been explored in Star Wars canon before. Essentially, Lucasfilm would have a clean slate and could create anything it wanted.

An Old Republic initiative could also work extremely well on Disney+ in the same format as the MandoVerse. There could be multiple solo Disney+ shows set in the Old Republic, but they could cross over every now and then as they build toward an even bigger culminating movie or limited series.

However, it is worth noting that Old Republic projects could also work as movies. Many fans have begged Lucasfilm to create a trilogy of films (ideally modeled after and inspired by Peter Jackson's original Lord of the Rings trilogy) about Darth Revan and the Old Republic.

The great thing about the Old Republic and Disney+ is that, if Star Wars did replace the MandoVerse with the Old Republic, Darth Revan's character could be built up on the streaming platform, and then a movie or even a trilogy of movies could be released during the most important periods of time in his character arc.

This same strategy could work with a lot of characters and stories in the Old Republic. Darth Bane (who actually has been featured in canon, specifically in The Clone Wars Season 6) is another good example. His trilogy of books could be adapted into three theatrical films, but any other content featuring him could easily be made into a Disney+ show.

Speaking of Bane, many fans always point to Revan as being the perfect main character for an on-screen Old Republic story, and while he would be a good choice, Bane's story would probably translate better to film and television. As mentioned, his three novels could each be adapted into a feature film, but seeing as how the end of the third book is left somewhat open-ended, a Disney+ series focused on his apprentice, Zannah, would be the perfect continuation of what happens in the book (and would answer any of those questions the final book intentionally didn't answer).

The Old Republic seems too perfect for Star Wars to pass up. A lot of fans have been getting impatient waiting for Old Republic content, but Lucasfilm should be given quite a bit of grace. The MandoVerse was extremely successful for quite a few years, and The Mandalorian helped build Disney+ to what it is today. It makes sense why Lucasfilm and Disney would put so much stock into the MandoVerse.

However, given its current state, it seems the Old Republic is closer to reality than ever. It is like a diamond mine sitting right beside Lucasfilm, accessible only to that company (and Disney), but they just won't break ground.

It seems more like a matter of when Star Wars will access the Old Republic rather than if, as it is just too perfect a scenario. There are established characters and stories in Legends that could be brought into canon; there is an existing fanbase and a lot of support for that era, and it could work on Disney+ and theatrically, just like the MandoVerse.

Lucasfilm

It is also worth noting that Disney and Lucasfilm have already explored a new era in the galaxy far, far away with the High Republic initiative. Lucasfilm released projects set in the High Republic era (which differs from the Old Republic) across multiple media. For example, fans were given novels, comic books, audio stories, and even a Disney+ series.

That High Republic initiative is over, meaning that Lucasfilm has the resources to shift its focus to exploring the Old Republic, potentially in the same way.

Many fans would rather the Old Republic be featured in on-screen media like movies or TV shows, but Lucasfilm may want to dip its toes in the water with books or comics set in the Old Republic to gauge how fans respond to the era before fully diving into filmed content.

Even if the Old Republic was limited to books and comics for some time, many fans wouldn't complain about that at all. Once again, the Darth Bane books are some of the most praised and beloved pieces of Star Wars media ever, and it proves that, as long as a good story is being told, fans will be happy.

At the end of the day, it is clear that the MandoVerse won't last forever, and most likely, fans are closer to the end than to the beginning. Therefore, once it does go away, Star Wars will need something to fill the hole it will leave behind. Many would likely agree that there's no better replacement than the Old Republic.