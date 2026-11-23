Avengers: Doomsday just received an official age rating in the U.S. as it inches closer to releasing on December 18, and it will make Marvel Studios history. For the most part, Marvel Studios has hovered in the PG-13 bracket (or television equivalent) to maintain its family-friendly, all-ages appeal. That will naturally continue into what may be the MCU's biggest movie yet, but one curious detail points to Doomsday becoming the most adult Avengers flick yet.

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) officially rated Avengers: Doomsday as PG-13 for "violence/action, bloody images, and language." That rating should come as no surprise, given that every Marvel Studios movie, except the R-rated Deadpool & Wolverine, received a PG-13 rating. However, Avengers 5 is the first MCU movie to receive the unique "bloody images" descriptor.

Deadpool & Wolverine's R rating noted its "strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references," which are all fairly standard for an adults-only blockbuster. But the promise of bloody scenes is extremely out of character for the Avengers franchise, MCU, and a PG-13 project.

Looking at the PG-13 descriptors assigned to the last four Avengers movies, they emphasized "sci-fi violence" and some language and suggestive comments:

The Avengers - "Intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action throughout, and a mild drug reference."

- "Intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action throughout, and a mild drug reference." Avengers: Age of Ultron - "Intense sequences of sci-fi action, violence, and destruction, and some suggestive comments."

- "Intense sequences of sci-fi action, violence, and destruction, and some suggestive comments." Avengers: Infinity War - "Intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action throughout, language, and some crude references."

- "Intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action throughout, language, and some crude references." Avengers: Endgame - "Sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language."

- "Sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and some language." Avengers: Doomsday - "Violence/action, bloody images, and language."

What Are Avengers: Doomsday's Unexpected 'Bloody Images'?

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For any squemish fans or parents now worrying about their kids, they shouldn't worry too much about Doomsday straying into gory territory. The PG-13 rating means that Marvel Studios won't be able to make Doomsday's gore overly realistic, persistent, extreme, or regular, as doing so would result in an R rating.

It's tough to predict exactly where these gory moments will land in Doomsday, as most of Marvel Studios' next storyline remains under wraps. One superhero who could bring some of these bloody moments is Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, perhaps inflicting some damage on Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man with his claws, with some mild red spillage amplifying the weight of the moment to new heights.

As Marvel Studios is introducing Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom for the first time in Avengers: Doomsday, one has to imagine that his origins will be explored, likely through flashbacks. If the studio does showcase the accident that scarred Doom's face and killed his family, leading him to permanently wear his mask, that scene could conceivably get bloody, highlighting the trauma and damage.

Co-director Joe Russo recently teased Doomsday's genre to Empire, hinting how it is a "very scary movie" because of the "profoundly damaged" Doom. These bloody images are bound to only enhance the horror of Avengers 5, elevating the movie's stakes well beyond most of Marvel Studios' back catalog.