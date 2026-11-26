The ages of the main characters in Netflix's Steps are more telling than viewers might realize, especially after diving deep into narrative clues throughout its runtime. Directed by Alyce Tzue and John Ripa, Steps is a retelling of Cinderella's classic story from the perspective of Lilith (Ali Wong), one of her "misunderstood" evil stepsisters. The musical comedy shows Lilith teaming up with Cinderella (Amanda Seyfried) to rescue her sister, Margot, after Margot accidentally steals a magic wand and turns herself into a frog. Steps, which was released on Netflix on November 20, focuses on the blended family's dynamic in the faraway kingdom of Alouette.

Steps does a compelling job of pushing Lilith to the forefront, emphasizing that she and Margot were never the true villains of Cinderella's story. It also shows how Lilith makes amends with Cinderella by confronting the misunderstandings and hurts from their shared past, leading them to choose sisterhood over resentment. Among the biggest questions surrounding the cast is the exact ages of its leads, though the film's time jump from childhood to young adulthood provides plenty of visual and narrative clues.

How Old Is Gef In Netflix’s Steps Movie?

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Netflix's Steps introduced Gef (Young Manzino) as the clumsy, well-meaning 6'8 forest troll who crosses paths with Lilith and Cinderella on their quest to retrieve the magic wand from Priscilla.

Unlike the older and more cynical men in the kingdom, Steps portrayed Gef as someone who carries a slightly awkward energy of someone just entering young adulthood, and his immediate bond with Lilith suggests he is a close peer in age.

While the musical comedy didn't explicitly state Gef's exact birth year, his role as a peer and romantic counterpart to a young adult like Lilith suggests she is roughly the same age range, potentially between 19 and 21 years old.

And So How Old Is Lilith In Steps?

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Lilith serves as Steps' emotional anchor and reluctant hero of the film, and her age is directly tied to the movie's central time jump. According to The Vancouver Sun, in a piece on the film's Vancouver production, the outlet shared that the story of Steps "jumps from their meeting as 10-year-olds to the pair at 19," when Lilith and Margot swipe the Fairy Grandmother's wand to crash the ball.

Lilith being 19 years old in Steps aligns with her canonical age in the original Disney source material (via Quora), where Cinderella and her stepsisters are usually portrayed as marriageable teens or young women rather than children.

Official concept art from Steps further supports this claim by labeling the older version of Lilith as an "adult," further cementing the evidence that she is at least 19 in the main story of the Netflix animated movie.

At 19, Lilith is old enough to drive the narrative's themes of identity, rebellion, and reconciliation while remaining a youthful, charismatic lead.

So What Are The Ages of Cinderella & the Other Members?

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Many of the other characters' ages have not been confirmed in Netflix's Steps. Cinderella, though, follows the same timeline as Lilith, meaning she is also 19 years old. She is shown as a 10-year-old at the start and is 19 during the royal ball, the main pursuit of the wand, and the clash against the big bad, Priscilla.

As Lilith's younger sister and Cinderella's stepsister, Margot is likely close in age, possibly 15 or 16, given that she was only a young child in the earlier timeline. Priscilla, the main villain, is also depicted as a contemporary of the sisters, meaning she is also around 19 years old in the main story.

The Prince appears to be a young adult, old enough to be married. Some argue that he is slightly older than Cinderella in the canon story, suggesting he may be in his early twenties, between 20 and 21 years old.

Supporting adult characters such as the Fairy Godmother and Li Mei are clearly older. Given the Fairy Godmother's magical background, she may be hundreds or even thousands of years old. In the 1957 TV musical Cinderella, Edie Adams' Fairy Godmother said she had been wearing her outfit for 832 years, implying her age was around that range.

Li Mei, Cinderella's stepmother and Lillith and Margot's biological mother, could be in her late 40s or early 50s based on the age of her daughters.