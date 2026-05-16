First Look at Disney's Next Princess Possibly Revealed - And She Looks Great

Disney Animation Studios may have quietly revealed its next potential princess with the upcoming animated movie Hexed. Set to release this fall, the original film follows a teenage girl who discovers she has powerful magical abilities. While Disney has not officially marketed Hexed as part of the Disney Princess franchise, early details and the character’s design have already sparked speculation that she could eventually join the iconic lineup that began nearly 90 years ago.

Although Disney has not officially positioned Billie, the teenage heroine of Hexed, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, as the company's next princess, the character already appears to check several boxes that could eventually make her the 14th official Disney Princess.

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While Disney has not explicitly confirmed Billie's royal status, the movie's synopsis hints that her family lineage is central to the story.

Disney specifically teased that Billie and Alice will uncover "family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever," suggesting that their bloodline may hold great importance within the magical realm.

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That has already sparked speculation that Billie could descend from a powerful witch dynasty or even a form of magical royalty inside Hexe. One of Disney's most consistent requirements for official princess status has been a direct connection to royalty, whether through birth, marriage, or leadership within a major kingdom or culture.

Since Disney has broadened that definition over the years with characters like Moana (who qualified as the daughter of a chief rather than a traditional princess), a royal witch could easily fit Disney's modern interpretation of a princess.

The decision to shift Hexed's protagonist from a teenage boy to a teenage girl during development also adds another layer to the speculation. Disney Animation has heavily prioritized female-led stories in recent years, with movies like Frozen, Encanto, and Moana becoming some of the studio's biggest modern successes.

Bringing in a recognizable star like Steinfeld, known for her voice work from the Spider-Verse franchise, hints that Disney may view Billie as a character with major franchise or even theme park potential.

In addition to making sense canonically, commercial success has historically been a big factor in determining which heroines become official Disney Princesses. In recent years, Disney and Pixar have had a harder time connecting with audiences when releasing original films. Hexed is in the same release slot as Zootopia 2, which ultimately earned $1.86 billion worldwide. Disney would probably be happy with roughly one-fourth of that.

Snow White

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As Disney's very first princess, Snow White helped establish the blueprint for the studio's female role models when she debuted in 1937.

What separates Snow White from later princesses is her pure optimism and nurturing personality. Her kindness toward both animals and strangers became a defining characteristic for many early Disney protagonists, though the 2025 live-action remake did not land well with modern fans.

Cinderella

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Introduced in 1950, Cinderella's film became a massive success and essentially helped revive the studio’s animation division.

Much of Cinderella's story centers on maintaining hope and compassion despite years of mistreatment from her stepfamily. She also remains one of Disney's most iconic "wish fulfillment" characters, as the kind-hearted character gets a fairytale ending.

Aurora

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Aurora debuted in 1959's Sleeping Beauty, getting less screen time than many other princesses. However, Aurora remains distinct because of the dreamlike and elegant tone surrounding her character. Her character has also lived on because of Sleeping Beauty's villain, Maleficent, one of the most popular classic Disney evildoers.

Ariel

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Ariel's introduction in 1989 marked the beginning of the Disney Renaissance, which entered a new era of animated musicals and modernized heroines.

Unlike the more reserved princesses before her, Ariel was impulsive, rebellious, and intensely curious about the human world. Ariel also helped redefine Disney Princess storytelling by emphasizing personal ambition and self-discovery alongside romance, which led to a 2023 live-action remake.

Belle

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Belle debuted in 1991 and quickly became one of Disney's most celebrated characters, with young girls often wanting to dress as the princess.

She felt disconnected from her small village because of her curiosity and imagination, giving her story a strong example for future generations.

Jasmine

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Introduced in 1992’s Aladdin, Jasmine set herself apart by rejecting the restrictions placed upon her royal life. Jasmine's desire for freedom became one of the central themes of the film, defining the character and also encouraging viewers to learn that wealth and power aren't everything.

Jasmine also brought greater cultural representation to the Disney Princess lineup, as Aladdin drew heavily from Middle Eastern influences.

Pocahontas

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Pocahontas is closely tied to themes of nature, diplomacy, and cultural understanding, setting her apart from the more fantasy-driven princesses before her. Unlike many Disney heroines whose stories focus primarily on romance, Pocahontas centers much of her journey on preventing conflict.

Mulan

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Mulan's arrival in 1998 changed forever what a Disney Princess story could look like. Unlike nearly every princess before her, Mulan was not born into royalty and instead earned her place.

She remains one of Disney's most action-oriented heroines and helped redefine the franchise by proving a princess character could also be a warrior.

Tiana

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Tiana made history in 2009 as Disney's first Black princess. Unlike many princesses whose stories revolve around destiny or magic, Tiana's primary goal is deeply practical: opening her own restaurant.

Set against the backdrop of New Orleans, Tiana also brought jazz-inspired culture and culinary passion into the Disney Princess franchise in a major way.

Rapunzel

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Rapunzel debuted in 2010's Tangled and helped modernize the Disney Princess formula for a new generation. Raised in isolation for most of her life, Rapunzel is defined by her creativity and eagerness to experience the outside world.

While a live-action remake is in the works, director Nathan Greno told The Direct that a potential Tangled 2 is unlikely to happen.

Merida

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Merida's introduction in Brave was one of Disney and Pixar's biggest departures from traditional princess storytelling. Brave focused primarily on family, specifically the complicated relationship between Merida and her mother.

Merida's skills as an archer and warrior also gave her a far rougher and more rebellious personality than most previous Disney Princesses.

Moana

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Moana arrived in 2016 and quickly became one of Disney's most globally popular modern heroines. Although she is not technically a princess in the traditional sense, her status as the daughter of her island’s chief qualified her for the lineup.

The character has become so popular that she's the new face of Disney movies in 2026, with a live-action remake releasing this summer in theaters, less than two years after Moana 2 came out.

Raya

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Introduced in 2021, Raya brought an intense action-fantasy tone to the Disney Princess franchise. Set in the fictional land of Kumandra, Raya differs from most princesses because she operates more like a lone warrior than a fairytale heroine, spending much of the film traveling through dangerous territory.