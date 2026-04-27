Disney Just Gender-Swapped the Main Character of Its Next Big Movie

The next Disney animated movie will center around a gender-swapped main character upon its release. Disney has a massive slate of new projects set to debut in the next few years, including the latest addition to its long line of animated classics. However, this new outing underwent major behind-the-scenes changes after its initial reveal.

Disney (via X) announced plans for a new animated movie, Hexed, in August 2025, with a Fall 2026 release. The announcement teased a story about "an awkward teenage boy and his Type-A mom," who eventually discover that he has magical powers that send them and a "secret world of magic" into a frenzy.

However, during Disney's presentation at CinemaCon in April 2026, the studio announced that Hexed's main character is now a teenage girl named Billie, played by MCU and Spider-Verse star Hailee Steinfeld. This was the first time the main character was discussed with fans after being changed from a boy to a girl.

Walt Disney Animation

While no reason was offered for this distinct change, it marks the latest Disney animated movie to feature a female lead, a trend that has been consistent over the last few years. Five of the last seven Disney Animation Studios movies featured a female main character, including 2024's Moana 2 and 2026's Zootopia 2 (both of which hit big at the box office).

Most likely, aside from narrative reasons, this decision could have been made to market the movie more effectively to a younger female audience, which could have felt like the right move as the movie was being developed. Getting a big name like Steinfeld also likely made that decision easier, as her success with Disney can be a major focus of the marketing campaign. Franchises like Frozen and Encanto have found success in recent years with female leads, and Hexed could do the same if it goes down the same path as a musical.

Walt Disney Animation

Hexed will be Disney Animation Studios' newest theatrical release, following Zootopia 2. Starring Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones, the film will focus on a teenager who discovers she has magical powers and learns about a mythical, hidden world that is turned upside down upon her arrival. Hexed will debut in theaters on November 25.

Is a Female Lead the Best Choice for Hexed?

Disney

Looking back at recent history, some of Disney's biggest hits have featured female leads, even though the studio had a couple of flops in the 2020s. The two Moana movies combined grossed over $1.6 billion at the global box office (including $1 billion for Moana 2 alone), and the Frozen movies have gone far beyond that, grossing a combined $2.7 billion, both ranking among the top 30 highest-grossing movies in film history.

This trend is only going to continue for Disney, as a third Frozen movie is in the works for a 2027 release. On the live-action side, Disney is also set to release a remake of Moana in July, bringing back Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Maui and introducing Catherine Laga'aia as the live-action version of the titular heroine from Motonui.

Hexed could become the latest movie to follow that train of success, particularly with stars as big as Steinfeld and Jones in the cast. While story details are still largely under wraps, the first look at the film at CinemaCon teased a colorful and magical adventure reminiscent of legacy Disney films, complete with a relatable female lead at the center of the action.