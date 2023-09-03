As 2023 moves closer to its ending months, Disney put one of its latest releases, The Little Mermaid, front and center as it makes its way to a streaming release on Disney+.

Although Disney's The Little Mermaid just barely churned out a profit at the box office, fans reacted mostly favorably to the latest live-action remake as it followed other similar outings like 2019's Aladdin and 2017's Beauty and the Beast.

Making a fairly extensive run of over 100 days on the big screen and already being available on some digital platforms for purchase, the film's Disney+ release is a hot topic as fans look forward to viewing The Little Mermaid on a streaming platform.

The Little Mermaid Shines in Disney+ Ad

Disney+ shared a new "Next on Disney+" video on YouTube celebrating The Little Mermaid's upcoming release on the streaming platform, with its streaming debut coming on September 6.

Disney+

This release will also come with special bonus content, including a performance of the newly-written "Impossible Child" song by Javier Bardem as King Triton. This song was written by iconic Disney songwriter/composer Alan Menken with the lyrics developed by Moana and Hamilton composer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Also included in the bonus features are deeper looks into "Passing the Dinglehopper" and the newly revamped "Under the Sea," with song breakdowns for each one being featured.

The Little Mermaid was the main highlight in this 2-minute-20-second video, which also showcased September's upcoming episodes of Star Wars' Ahsoka and the upcoming release of Marvel Studios' animated I Am Groot Season 2.

The full video can be seen below:

The live-action remake is one of half a dozen projects coming from Disney's Little Mermaid legacy, starting off with the 1989 animated original film, a sing-along edition, and its 1998 straight-to-video sequel, The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea.

On top of that is the 2019 live-action performance of the movie titled The Little Mermaid Live!, featuring Moana star Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel, John Stamos as Chef Louis, and Queen Latifah as Ursula.

Will The Little Mermaid Succeed on Disney+?

Considering how long it took for The Little Mermaid to finally reach Disney+, anticipation is certainly building for fans who want to partake in all of the underwater magic for another round or even a first for some.

This comes just over a month after Disney released nine full minutes of the movie online for free, putting this live-action remake into the spotlight for fans who had already seen the film or those who were waiting for it to be more accessible.

Critics and fans alike certainly gave The Little Mermaid plenty of praise, with early screenings churning out positive results, and it wound up earning a 94% Audience Meter score on Rotten Tomatoes as well.

And considering how highly it ranks for many viewers amongst Disney's other live-action remakes, it should gain new life in the streaming world as Disney continues to push forward with new stories as well.

The Little Mermaid will be available to stream on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 6.