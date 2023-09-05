Disney+ is hyping up The Little Mermaid's streaming release with a new trailer.

Although The Little Mermaid has been available on major digital platforms, the anticipation for its Disney+ premiere is still high.

The film becomes available on Disney+ starting on Wednesday, September 6, officially setting the record for the longest gap between a theatrical release and streaming date under Walt Disney Pictures.

When Is Little Mermaid 2023 on Disney Plus?

Disney+

Disney+ officially released a new promo for The Little Mermaid ahead of its streaming premiere on Wednesday, September 6 starting at 3:00 am ET.

The 30-second trailer - which highlights Melissa McCarthy's Ursula - shows a montage of thrilling moments and exciting songs from the movie, most notably Sebastian and Ariel singing "Under the Sea."

The trailer can be seen below:

Will Little Mermaid's Disney+ Success Translate to Sequel?

The Little Mermaid's upcoming Disney+ premiere will not only include the whole movie but will also be jam-packed with exciting special features.

The movie's streaming release will feature bonus content, including Javier Bardem's performance of "Impossible Child," a special featurette titled "Passing the Dinglehopper" and a song breakdown of "Under the Sea."

It remains to be seen if a sequel to The Little Mermaid will be made. Based on estimates, the film will likely earn little profit, but the final numbers would depend on its home release sales.

The Little Mermaid lead star Halle Bailey previously played coy about returning for a sequel, but she did mention her love for the animated follow-up The Little Mermaid 2: Return to the Sea.

Still, The Little Mermaid's potential high viewership numbers on Disney+ could grab the attention of Disney's top brass to greenlight a sequel eventually.

The Little Mermaid will start streaming on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 6.