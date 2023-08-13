The Little Mermaid will finally release on Disney+ in September, which is quite a longer wait than expected from the House of Mouse's usual theatrical to streaming window.

Given that Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid earned widespread acclaim from critics alongside a strong box office performance, it made fans wonder when they can rewatch it in the comfort of their homes.

Ultimately, The Little Mermaid was made available for digital purchase on July 25, 2023, allowing viewers to access the movie along with a plethora of bonus features. However, there is still a good chunk of fans who are awaiting a Disney+ announcement.

When Will the Little Mermaid Premiere on Disney+?

Disney officially announced that The Little Mermaid will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 6, which is 103 days after its theatrical premiere in the United States.

Alongside the movie's Disney+ release, subscribers can access the following bonus content:

Oscar winner Javier Bardem as King Triton performing the song "Impossible Child" with music by multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda

"Passing the Dinglehopper"

A song breakdown of "Under the Sea"

For comparison, here is a list of other Disney-distributed releases alongside their theater-to-streaming windows:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - 82 days

- 82 days Strange World - 30 days

- 30 days Lightyear - 47 days

- 47 days Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - 89 days

- 89 days Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - 89 days

- 89 days Avatar: The Way of Water - 101 days

In July 2023, it was reported that Haunted Mansion could premiere on Disney+ just in time for Halloween, meaning that it will likely release between September 11 and October 26.

Why Disney’s New Streaming Strategy Is Good for Theaters

The longer wait for The Little Mermaid's streaming release on Disney+ allows the movie to stay in theaters for a lengthy period, meaning that it can generate more box office returns before subscribers can watch or rewatch it.

While this massive shift is unfortunate for Disney+ subscribers who were used to the shorter gap between theatrical and streaming releases, it is a win-win situation for the studio and theater owners, considering that they need to recoup some of their losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, this trend didn't start with The Little Mermaid since MCU films like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 also experienced the longer theatrical-to-streaming window.

All in all, it's reasonable to assume that more films not just from Disney will follow the same lengthy theatrical window to persuade viewers to watch the movie on the big screen.

The Little Mermaid premieres on Disney+ on September 6.