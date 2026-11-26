Things at DC Studios aren't all that different from how they were in Rushville, Nebraska, from HBO's Lanterns: there's a lot of uncertainty, and people are looking for the closest off-ramp to get out of town. Despite releasing a stellar first season, the future of the hit series from Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King is a mystery, which can be said of every DCU project not named Man of Tomorrow. But the brain trust at DC Studios replacing James Gunn and Peter Safran can only sit on its hands for so long because other studios are already poaching its talent.

Lanterns Season 1 focused on Hal Jordan and John Stewart hunting for the last remaining Manhunter in the universe, who had settled down in a small Midwestern town. After vetting all the suspects, they realized their target was Zoe Macon, played by Poorna Jagannathan. Once her identity was exposed, she took the gloves off and put the titular heroes through the wringer.

Zoe lost the war, despite her best efforts. However, even when Jagannathan wasn't on screen in the last couple of episodes, her character's presence was still felt; that's how much her performance impacted the HBO show. Hulu wants in on that action, as it's just cast Jagannathan in an upcoming thriller series, Young Americans, about a group of children finding their footing in the political world (via The InSneider). Her role is being kept under wraps, but she's sure to bring the same gravitas that made her time on Lanterns so memorable.

While it's probably safe to rule out any Zoe-related flashbacks in a potential second season of Lanterns, that doesn't mean DC Studios will drop the entire original cast. James Gunn and Co. brought in some stellar talent that shouldn't go to waste.

DCU Actors Who Could Return for Lanterns Season 2

Aaron Pierre - Remains the Star of the Show

HBO

Lanterns Season 1 earned its fair share of comparisons to True Detective, an anthology series that also calls HBO home. However, it won't take all its cues from Nic Pizzolatto's show because the likelihood of it replacing Aaron Pierre's John Stewart is slim. If the show returns for Season 2, Pierre will be back in the driver's seat and ready to jump out of the moving vehicle this time.

Kyle Chandler - Feels Destined to Return, One Way or Another

HBO

James Gunn gave the creators of Lanterns free rein to do what they wanted, including killing Hal Jordan, played by Kyle Chandler. But no one at DC Studios could've predicted the overwhelmingly positive reception Chandler's performance would receive. It's a good thing then that they left the door open for his return, whether via the Halogram or a full-blown resurrection.

Ulrich Thomsen - Has Unfinished Business

HBO

Sinestro's appearance in the marketing for Lanterns spawned the theory that he would be the series' ultimate big bad. That didn't end up being the case, as the Manhunters hogged the spotlight for the eight-episode run. Ulrich Thomsen still had time to chew up scenery, though, setting his villain up for a major future in the DCU, one that could very well include the formation of the Yellow Lantern Corps.

Nathan Fillion - Helps the Show Earn Its Title

HBO

Hal Jordan wasn't the only Green Lantern John Stewart had issues with. Guy Gardner, who made his third DCU appearance in Lanterns after showing up in Superman and Peacemaker, gave John the business on a couple of occasions, in a way that only a character played by Nathan Fillion could. Without Hal around, Guy may have to fill his predecessor's shoes moving forward to ensure the show doesn't need to start calling itself "Lantern."

Laura Linney - Will Continue to Call the Shots

HBO

Even though John received a Green Lantern ring at the end of Season 1, he didn't swear fealty to the Guardians of the Universe; in fact, he called them out. Laura Linney's Lianna didn't get to react to the betrayal in Lanterns' finale, so another meeting between her and John is likely on the docket for Season 2, if it gets the green light.

Kelly Macdonald - Integral to the Show's Fabric

HBO

The one person John and Hal trusted in Rushville was Sheriff Kerry Kane, brought to life by Kelly Macdonald. Of course, it turned out she knew a lot more about what was going on in her town than she let on. However, she has a good heart, which is why John gave her a pass for her transgressions. Macdonald is unlikely to return as a main cast member in Season 2, but the show can't air eight more episodes without checking in with her character.

Shea Pritchard - Can't Be Left to His Own Devices

HBO

Shea Pritchard finds himself in a very similar position to the Macdonald, who played his character's mom on Lanterns. Noah Macon, Zoe's grandson, was a chip off the old block, being a Manhunter. He didn't want to take over the universe, though, and desired nothing more than to live a normal life. Lanterns Season 2 is sure to explore whether Noah stayed on his intended path or took a dark detour.

Isabela Merced - Fleshes Out the Show's World

HBO Max

For the most part, HBO's Lanterns remained contained, only focusing on the story right in front of it and leaving James Gunn to flesh out the DCU as a whole. Season 2 won't have the same luxury because Aaron Pierre is part of the cast of Man of Tomorrow, which means his Green Lantern will brush shoulders with a whole host of new characters. One character from that movie who could transition smoothly to Lanterns is Hawkgirl, played by Isabela Merced. John and Hawkgirl had a successful relationship in the DCAU, and DC Studios could take a page out of its playbook.