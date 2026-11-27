Lucasfilm CEO Dave Filoni is reportedly still eyeing his long-planned live-action Thrawn crossover event in the MandoVerse. Grand Admiral Thrawn was the overarching villain in Filoni's Star Wars Rebels animated series before Lars Mikkelsen brought the character to live action in the sequel series Ahsoka, which also fits into the broader MandoVerse. As characters from Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and The Book of Boba Fett began to freely crossover over the years, it was said to be building toward a crossover event, with Thrawn serving as the central villain.

Filoni made clear his plans to create an event movie or series for the MandoVerse many years ago, although the Lucasfilm executive described it as a "long development" process, meaning there have been years without official confirmation of the project. Earlier this year, Star Wars released its first movie set in the MandoVerse, The Mandalorian & Grogu, although its story was reformatted into a movie and ultimately became more standalone. It also flopped at the box office, raising questions about the entire future of the MandoVerse.

Beyond Ahsoka Season 2's January 2027 release, there are no other live-action Star Wars shows or films in development related to the MandoVerse, seemingly suggesting the franchise's death and a potential reset for Star Wars' slate. But a new report from entertainment insider Daniel Richtman provides new hope that it's not all over.

Daniel RPK shared on his Patreon that "Ahsoka will not be the last MandoVerse project," adding that "they are still doing a Thrawn crossover event of some kind."

The live-action MandoVerse has kept up the momentum with Thrawn, although he's only served as a villain in Ahsoka so far. This wasn't always supposed to be the case, as The Mandalorian's original Season 4 scripts, written by Jon Favreau, once involved Thrawn and were "following the larger storyline," of the MandoVerse, before they were scrapped and transitioned into The Mandalorian & Grogu, which ended up being less connected and omitted any mention of Thrawn.

Jon Favreau: "You can’t just take those scripts and turn them into a movie. There were a lot of characters, it assumed you’d watched the whole show, and it was teeing up what was happening moving into [the second season of ] ‘Ahsoka’. It was about Grand Admiral Thrawn and following the larger storyline [of this era of the Star Wars timeline]."

Filoni overtook Lucasfilm's leadership from Kathleen Kennedy earlier in 2026. Around the time of The Mandalorian & Grogu's release, he confirmed to Collider he "believe[d] in having an overarching idea," and that there were "certain things that have been in motion already that I want to continue."

"For me right now, rather than dealing with hard numbers like that, I'm just looking at the stories and the potential and planning what I'd like to do. I believe in having an overarching idea and then saying, 'Okay, it’s this many of that, and then we can have that.' There are certain things that have been in motion already that, obviously, I want to continue. Jon and I have had a great partnership for many years now, telling stories. So, I look at the stories that I'm kind of planning and architecting, and I look at other creative talents that bring us, also, great stories, and I just try to find a way to make them all work."

Filoni's Thrawn/MandoVerse crossover film has been on the table for years now, so it stands to reason that this might be one of the projects he's alluding to and wants to continue. Filoni also has the added advantage now that, as Lucasfilm President, he has a lot more sway over which projects move ahead. Whether he has the time to work on them while also serving as CEO is another question.

Is Dave Filoni's Thrawn Crossover Event Still A Good Idea For Lucasfilm?

Since the Skywalker Saga ended, Lucasfilm has struggled to create a live-action Star Wars universe that has the same momentum in its overarching story.

The MandoVerse seemed to be steadily building toward something with the introduction of live-action versions of characters like Ahsoka Tano and the return of legacy heroes like Boba Fett, but the interconnectivity just wasn't the same across TV seasons as it was in the films. Then, when the MandoVerse tried its hand at creating a film event with The Mandalorian & Grogu, it omitted any crossover ties and fell flat financially, putting the whole saga in jeopardy.

It's been unclear how the MandoVerse might proceed after Ahsoka Season 2, but with the Thrawn crossover event reportedly back on the table, it could make the whole experiment worthwhile. Having something for the MandoVerse to build toward keeps audiences invested in its ongoing story, and knowing that a culminating event is on the way also means that Lucasfilm has the chance to complete its saga, rather than leaving audiences feeling unsatisfied with the arc of the franchise.

Another question that remains is whether this MandoVerse culmination event will be better served as a movie or as a series. The franchise began its life in animation and on Disney+ streaming, so there's already an in-built audience of TV fans who are invested and willing to show up for another installment. The Mandalorian & Grogu's failure on the big screen could have been a sign that investment in Star Wars TV doesn't necessarily translate to an audience in theaters.

However, the Thrawn crossover event being a film has advantages as well. Being a culmination of so many seasons of TV, this may be enough of an incentive to draw Star Wars streaming viewers into cinemas to witness the culmination of this years-long story on the big screen.