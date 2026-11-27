Marvel Studios is working to make the X-Men more comic-accurate in their MCU appearances from now on. The mutant team has been kept separate from the MCU for most of its existence due to Fox Studios owning the character rights, but since the merger between Disney and Fox, the X-Men have been free to appear in Marvel Studios projects. That next appearance will take place in Avengers: Doomsday, which features the return of several original X-Men movie actors.

The original X-Men trilogy was released in the early to mid 2000s, and came at a time when Hollywood blockbusters were leaning into grounded, gritty, and darker tones. This resulted in the bright, colorful X-Men costumes in the comics being done away with, replaced by a darker, edgier color palette and style in those films.

While Marvel Studios is already moving on with a new X-Men film, starring fresh actors, the studio will pay tribute to the team's cinematic legacy by bringing back Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), and Channing Tatum (Gambit) for the upcoming MCU crossover film, Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel Studios may be utilizing the same actors and characters, but the design of the X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday will differ from their last appearance. Romijn told Entertainment Weekly that Marvel Studios "now want[s] to make all these characters more comic-accurate."

Marvel Studios

Some of these changes have already been evident in Avengers: Doomsday's trailers. Mystique gets an adjusted look, with the character no longer appearing bare-skinned and instead suiting up in a blue-and-white jumpsuit with a forehead jewelry piece.

Marvel Comics

The changes are across the board for all the legacy X-Men characters, with efforts to reflect the team's look from their 1990s comic era. Marsden's Cyclops experiences one of the most notable shifts, now depicted wearing the vibrant blue-and-yellow suit from the comics. Marsden said the new costume was a "pinch-me moment," adding that it gives fans "everything that they want to see."

The shift symbolizes Marvel Studios retaking ownership of these characters and incorporating them into the MCU's style, moving away from the old Fox era, albeit with the same stars. The studio did a similar thing with Deadpool & Wolverine, giving Hugh Jackman's Wolverine his iconic yellow-and-black suit and helmet that he'd never worn before in a live-action X-Men film.

Marvel Studios

The X-Men's new look will be on display in Avengers: Doomsday on December 18, 2026. The Russo Brothers direct the upcoming Marvel Studios film, which also features Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Florence Pugh, and more.

Marvel Studios Dials Up the Comic-Accurate Costumes

Marvel Comics

Marvel Studios has typically been more overtly tied to its comic book roots than other superhero movies or franchises. Characters like Loki, Captain America, and Spider-Man have always been dressed in bold colors and outfits, no matter how unrealistic they may seem, in order to reflect their comic book roots.

Marvel is now giving the same treatment to the Fox X-Men characters, allowing audiences to see the live-action versions in their comic-accurate outfits for the first time in the MCU.

It stands to reason that Marvel Studios will take a similar approach when it reboots the X-Men with its new cast in 2028, but it does remain to be seen how the studio plans to differentiate this next generation from the Avengers: Doomsday characters. Potentially, Marvel Studios will draw from a different era of X-Men comics, such as the New X-Men.

There are still several MCU characters waiting to receive fully comic-accurate looks. While Marvel Studios leans further into each character's comic origins, that doesn't always mean they look identical to their comic book counterparts. Hawkeye has never worn his winged helmet, and Wanda and Pietro Maximoff had much more muted outfits in the MCU (although WandaVision eventually paid tribute to their more dynamic looks from the comics).