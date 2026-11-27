Star Wars is officially bringing back the Solo and The Mandalorian franchises for an epic crossover. The Disney era of Star Wars storytelling has had its challenges, but Solo: A Star Wars Story and The Mandalorian rank among the best projects in a pile of titles that didn't resonate with audiences. The two franchises have crossed paths before, most notably when the Pyke Syndicate, introduced in Solo, battled Din Djarin in The Book of Boba Fett.

Fuse Games' Star Wars: Galactic Racer is releasing a free Speed Legends update in December that will unite the Mandalorian and Solo franchises once again. The update includes new podracers, scenarios, multiplayer features, and the game's first wave of premium vehicles. Among them are Han Solo's M-68 Landspeeder from Solo: A Star Wars Story and three premium speeders inspired by The Mandalorian.

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The M-68 Landspeeder has become an icon in modern Star Wars lore. Manufactured by Mobquet Swoops and Speeders, the compact civilian model became a favorite among Corellian speeder enthusiasts because its repulsorlift generator was easy to modify and overcharge.

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The vehicle appeared in the opening act of Solo, when a young Han stole an overpowered M-68 on Corellia and used it to flee the White Worms with Qi'ra. Han tore through Coronet City in a high-speed chase as Moloch closed in on him in a bulky A-A4B truckspeeder. Han eventually ditched the M-68 after it got wedged between two buildings, and he and Qi'ra made the rest of the escape on foot. That scene remains one of the most memorable vehicle chases in modern Star Wars.

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One thing that makes the M-68 appealing is how grounded it is, with a design modeled after classic American muscle cars. Lucasfilm's prop department built the real-world version with the Dodge Charger and Chevrolet Malibu as early influences, which explains its distinctly automotive silhouette. The M-68's design and impressive speed make it a perfect addition to a Star Wars racing game.

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The three Mandalorian-inspired speeders joining the M-68 make for a fitting companion set. In the first episode of The Mandalorian, Din Djarin rode in a landspeeder on the ice planet Pagodon after the cantina scuffle, a roomy Mobquet M-335 transport with space for several passengers. It was piloted by Pyan Bosen, the character played by comedian Brian Posehn.

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The M-335 comes from the same Mobquet line that produced Han's M-68, and the landspeeder among the update's three Mandalorian speeders appears to draw from it. The other two vehicles teased are a Skim Speeder and a Speeder Bike.

What Are the Chances The Mandalorian and Solo Franchises Cross Over Again?

With Lucasfilm pivoting away from the legacy Skywalker characters, it's hard to see the Mandalorian and Solo franchises crossing over in a major way. That said, The Mandalorian and Grogu already delivered a small one with Hugo Durant, the Ardennian fry cook voiced by Martin Scorsese, who is a relative of Jon Favreau's Rio Durant. Rio served as the pilot of Tobias Beckett's crew in Solo.

Disney also updated its Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction at both Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios to feature Din Djarin and Grogu, bringing the pair aboard Han Solo's ship. Beyond connections like these, a bigger crossover in a movie or series would likely depend on whether The Mandalorian still has a future after Din and Grogu's theatrical debut underperformed at the box office.

If the franchise does get a second shot, Solo characters like Enfys Nest and Qi'ra could plausibly appear in the bounty hunter's orbit. Din mostly operates in the Outer Rim and crosses paths with its syndicates, and both characters have deep roots in the criminal underworld. Qi'ra, after all, went on to lead Crimson Dawn in Marvel's comics, while Enfys Nest's Cloud-Riders were early backers of the Rebellion.

Even if another on-screen crossover is a tough sell, the theme parks open up more possibilities, especially with Star Wars' 50th anniversary coming up in 2027. Disney is reimagining its parks and cruise lines for the occasion, which makes some form of crossover between the two franchises very possible.