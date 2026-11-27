The Hunting Wives revealed why Jed Banks (Dermot Mulroney) is still angry at his wife, Margo (Malin Åkerman), and it had something to do with a major fallout from the Season 1 finale of the Netflix series. The Hunting Wives introduced Margo as the magnetic wife of oil tycoon and gubernatorial hopeful Jed Banks in Texas. The pair's marriage was built on a carefully managed arrangement centered on maintaining a clean, power-couple public image while privately allowing outside sexual relationships, primarily with other women. Within the Maple Brook community, Margo served as the social queen and was accustomed to getting what she wanted, while Jed had been comfortable bending the rules as long as their image stayed positive.

This balance holds until Margo's affair with Brad (the underage boyfriend of missing teen Abby) led to a pregnancy, an abortion, and eventually, Abby's murder to protect the secret. The Hunting Wives Season 1 finale completely destroyed Jed and Margo's arrangement when the truth surfaced. In that episode, Margo confessed the affair with both Brad and Sophie, the truth behind the pregnancy and abortion, and the related cover-up to Jed. He responded by slapping her and throwing her out of the house.

Why Is Jed Still Mad at Margo in The Hunting Wives Season 2?

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While The Hunting Wives Season 2, Episode 1 opened with Jed and Margo on good terms, it was only a facade due to Jed's campaign for the governor's seat in Texas. However, things were still not going well between the complicated couple, as evidenced by Jed leaving Margo behind after the public event. It was clear that Jed was still mad about Margo's confession in The Hunting Wives Season 1 finale, confirming that he had not forgiven or reconciled with her.

Jed still continued to use Margo as the dutiful, camera-ready wife for campaign appearances, but privately, he kept her at arm's length and made the power imbalance clear.

The Hunting Wives Season 2, Episode 1 revealed that Margo is still living in the pool house after getting kicked out by Jed. He also preferred being intimate with his campaign manager, Jia-Yi, rather than with her, effectively shutting her out. Jed also confronted Sophie's husband, Graham, about their wives hooking up, threatening Graham's job in the process.

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It is clear that Margo's abortion and underage affair are especially damaging for Jed's conservative gubernatorial campaign image. The broader web of secrets and lies, along with her unpredictable relationship with Sophie, further compounded Jed's anger.

Ultimately, Jed is leveraging the power imbalance to his advantage, placing Margo in a precarious situation. Jed clearly still needs Margo's public performance for his political image, but he has not forgiven or reconciled with her over the confession and the risks it created. This establishes the strained dynamic that runs throughout the early episodes of Season 2 of The Hunting Wives.

Why Jed's Anger Is Slowly Destroying Margo in The Hunting Wives Season 2

Jed's animosity toward Margo in The Hunting Wives Season 2 is slowly stripping away the autonomy and power that defined her, turning the once-untouchable social queen into someone increasingly trapped, surveilled, and forced into a performative version of the dutiful wife.

The Hunting Wives Season 2, Episode 1 showed Jed yanking Margo's hand away in private, walking off with his campaign manager, and making it clear that their old arrangement is over. Margo's actions from Season 1 finally caught up with her, turning her negotiated open marriage into a one-sided punishment. If anything, she dug herself a hole she couldn't get out of.

It is worth noting that Season 1 hid much of Margo's vulnerability, but Season 2 completely destabilized her image due to Jed's anger and punishment. Still, Margo showed she was not backing down without a fight, as she continued to claw back influence through her involvement in the Married Justice reality series and her attempts to reconnect with Sophie.

Margo's destruction only accelerated with the arrival of Lincoln Trout, Jed's new campaign fixer who knows how to find dirt on the opposition. Trout treated Margo as a liability, using surveillance, blackmail, and intimidation to "control" her and ensure that Jed's public-facing image wouldn't be affected.

All in all, Jed's anger was not a one-time explosion; instead, it was methodical. It removed her privacy, her chosen relationship, her ability to maneuver, and ultimately the version of herself that thrived on independence. In the end, it systemically dismantled the power Margo built, leaving her dependent on the very structures and man she once navigated so skillfully behind the scenes.