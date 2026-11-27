X-Men star Rebecca Romijn shared an insightful response about Mystique's new fighting style in Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel Studios' 2026 crossover event will mark a historic crossover as the original X-Men cast from Fox's movies steps into the MCU alongside the Avengers of Earth-616 and the Fantastic Four of Earth-828. The core mutant ensemble is led by James Marsden's Cyclops (the leader of this version of the X-Men), the late Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, and Ian McKellen's Magneto. Amid this returning legacy lineup, Rebecca Romijn officially reprises her role as Mystique, marking her first full-fledged appearance in a Marvel film since 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand. Stepping back into the iconic role two decades later brings notable changes, including a shift in costume and combat styles.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Rebecca Romijn confirmed that Mystique has a new fighting style in Avengers: Doomsday, noting that her X-Men character embraces "a little more martial arts." This is different from her "much more acrobatic" style seen in Fox's X-Men movies, which was defined by sleek flips, spinning kicks, and fluid gymnastics.

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This major shift in fighting style already tracks with what fans saw in the official Avengers: Doomsday trailer, which revealed Mystique shapeshifting into Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova.

Given that Yelena is a Red Room-trained assassin whose combat relies on disciplined, close-quarters hand-to-hand combat rather than mutant agility, mimicking her moves naturally pulls Mystique into a martial-arts-heavy brawl.

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In the same interview, Romijn also teased that there is "one specific fight move" that they were supposed to "try and recreate" in Doomsday, though she noted it likely never made it before the cameras:

"There was talk of one specific fight move that we were gonna try and recreate. I don’t think we ever got to it, but it’s a famous one."

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Mystique's intriguing shift toward martial arts is significant because it completes her evolution while reinforcing how seamlessly she can infiltrate the MCU's heavy hitters.

In Fox's X-Men films, Mystique often gave herself away or relied on pure mutant agility once a fight broke out. By embracing a grounded martial arts style, Mystique makes it harder for her disguises to be detected in the heat of battle, a key tactic that can prove useful in the looming Multiversal war.

Mystique's evolution also reflects the heightened stakes in Avengers: Doomsday. Outside of Yelena, she is poised to face more seasoned close-quarters combatants, such as those under Doctor Doom's command. Employing a martial arts fighting style can give her another option for defending herself, increase her chances of survival, and make her a wildcard in the imminent conflict.

How Mystique Fits In Avengers: Doomsday's Multiversal Conflict (Theory)

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In the Multiversal conflict in Avengers: Doomsday, Mystique brings a skill set no other character on the battlefield can replicate: covert infiltration paired with her new combat skills. Mystique is a character who has always thrived in the shadows, and her shift toward martial arts makes her far more dangerous, even if her cover is blown.

The promotional push for Doomsday made it clear that Mystique's loyalty to the X-Men and Earth-10005 will put her and the team at odds with the visiting Avengers from Earth-616, putting her directly in the line of fire against Yelena Belova. However, the final shot of the recently released Avengers: Doomsday trailer showed Mystique standing alongside these same heroes, meaning that a truce will be made due to Doctor Doom's arrival and the rise of the Sentinels.

If the combined alliance of the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and the X-Men needs a mole inside Doom, history suggests that Mystique knows the risk and is a willing participant, possibly infiltrating Latveria to help the heroes gain intel and exploit a weakness against Victor von Doom.

Whatever the case, Doomsday is poised to prove why Mystique is a wildcard that can turn the tide of the Multiversal battle.