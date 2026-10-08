Avengers: Doomsday Unveils New Female-Only Poster Featuring Mystique, Invisible Woman & More

The MCU's superheroines just got an Avengers: Doomsday poster all to themselves, with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) leading the pack. The cinematic event is closing in on two months until its December 18 release, so more trailers and official footage should be on the way soon. For now, new promotional images keep popping up online, many of them spotlighting Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.) and the already-confirmed heroes returning for the crossover. One specific scene locked in on the female heroes teaming up for the first time, teasing a potentially huge moment in Doomsday.

In a new official Avengers: Doomsday image, Marvel Studios is putting four MCU heroines together from four different teams (and three different universes).

Yelena and Sue are clearly the stars of this all-female crossover, which makes sense given their expected impact roles in the movie. Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) join them, placed to the left and right of the blonde heroes.

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Of course, Sue's promo art matches her in-universe look with the new jackets for Avengers: Doomsday. She will be a huge part of the movie, given her reported history with Victor von Doom and the villain's interest in her son, Franklin.

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Next up is Yelena, the MCU's new Black Widow and one of the Avengers' leaders in Doomsday. Pugh most recently appeared in a cameo for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which only deepened her larger role in the MCU ahead of these two Avengers crossovers.

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Shuri's masked Black Panther suit actually looks slightly different in this new image compared to the early Doomsday footage, especially the headpiece. It'll be interesting to see how Wakanda fits into this story, after being the location of the main battle of Earth in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War.

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The last lady on the poster is the X-Men's Mystique, once again played by Romijn. The Doomsday trailer even showed the shapeshifter fighting Yelena and transforming into her, but the new post signifies they're all working together against Doom at some point.

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A slew of similar Doomsday images also spread online over the weekend, ahead of a huge holiday merchandising and clothing push by Disney and Marvel.

This next official graphic prominently (and menacingly) features Doctor Doom enlarged over many of the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Avengers he'll be battling.

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This next official image is really interesting, with just the Fantastic Four and Doctor Doom. If it weren't labeled Avengers: Doomsday, it could be mistaken for a Fantastic Four: First Steps sequel, once again signifying how big a role the whole team will have.

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Dropping the villain, the next image highlights eight heroes, including Beast (Kelsey Grammer), who hasn't been shown in action in any Doomsday footage yet.

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Another poster features representatives from the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four: Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Cyclops (James Marsden), and the Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). Doctor Doom, naturally, lurks in the shadows.

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Most of these images, including this five-hero lineup, have made it clear that characters like Sam, Yelena, and Scott Summers will be leaders of their teams.

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This neat Doomsday design shows the cut-off faces of many heroes, including Thor (Chris Hemsworth), who will be thrown directly into the action based on the first looks at the movie.

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The all-female poster taking the spotlight here does harken back to Avengers: Endgame's "A-Force" moment.

In case someone skipped the Encore re-release, this was the moment when the movie's heroines teamed up after Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) got the Stark-built Infinity glove from Peter Parker (Tom Holland).

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That moment also included Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Shuri, the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Mantis (Pom Klementieff).

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Judging by the new poster, Doomsday could have a similar moment. However, several heroines are actually missing from the art, including Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Cassie Lang (Namora (Mabel Cadena), and maybe even Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

Doomsday's Future "A-Force" Team

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In general, Yelena has been getting much of the Avengers: Doomsday promotional push over her Thunderbolts teammates. Similarly, Sue will be crucial for the movie, as will her husband, Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal). There's little doubt that if there is a big team-up moment, as the poster teased, it will be Yelena and Sue leading the way.

The problem is, right now, the female hero team-up seems pretty small, which has actually been a criticism of the movie, namely the missing female X-Men.

Storm (Halle Berry), Jean Grey (Famke Janssen), and Rogue (Anna Paquin) are all absent. At San Diego Comic-Con, co-director Anthony Russo would only say that those characters "feed into this movie in a very meaningful way."

But that doesn't account for the spoiler-filled reveals of female heroes who could be in Doomsday but are a secret right now. That list includes Wanda, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), Doctor Strange ally Clea (Charlize Theron), the new Hawkeye Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Carol Danvers, and the potential for many others.

Sadly, after her sacrifice on Vormir, it looks like Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) won't be part of either A-Force moment.