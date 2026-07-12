MCU: Reed Richards and Sue Storm Reportedly Won't View Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom As An Enemy At The Start Of Avengers: Doomsday

To everyone's surprise, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom may actually be friends with Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards and Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm at the beginning of Avengers: Doomsday, which would completely change the way everyone thought about The Fantastic Four: First Steps' post-credits scene. Victor Von Doom and Reed Richards have one of the most intense and long-running rivalries in Marvel history, so fans aren't accustomed to seeing the two characters being friendly with one another. However, it seems as though that is exactly what will happen in Avengers: Doomsday.

According to industry insider Daniel Richtman via Patreon, Marvel Studios' upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film will portray Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four as being "friendly" with each other. Specifically, Richtman also noted that the Fantastic Four have "known him for years," implying that Marvel's first family is very familiar with Doom.

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Most importantly, Richtman reported that the two sides "don't become enemies until Doomsday:"

"The Fantastic Four are friendly with Doom—they’ve known him for years. They don’t become enemies until 'Doomsday;' that’s the history between them."

The post-credits scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps showcased Doom in the Baxter Building, particularly in a chilling way, as he knelt in front of Franklin Richards with his mask off. Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm walked into the room and saw the pair together. She could only see the back of Doom's body, and he had his hood up, so she got her superpowers ready to defend her child.

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However, the scene ended there, and what happened next wasn't shown. Because of the nature of the scene, what fans know about Doom, and the way Sue was reacting to Doom, the film made it seem as though Doom was an enemy.

However, since he is friendly with the Fantastic Four, Sue may not have seen Doom as a threat after he revealed himself to her.

Richtman alluded to something along those lines happening in Doomsday, as he referenced the First Steps post-credits scene, saying that Doom was only "playing with Franklin," not causing any harm to him or posing any threat:

"Doom is only seen playing with Franklin in the post-credits scene."

So, it seems as though, in Doomsday, Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four will be friendly with one another, and will likely even work together. The Thunderbolts* post-credits scene showcased the Fantastic Four arriving on the MCU's Earth, so it is possible that Doom could be on that ship with them.

Certain reports and rumors have detailed that Doom could actually work with the Avengers to stop Incursions from happening, before turning on everyone at some point in the film.

Most likely, according to Richtman's report, something along those lines will happen in Doomsday, which would probably be where things fall apart between the Fantastic Four and Doom.

Doomsday's Friendly Dynamic Between Doctor Doom and Reed Richards Is a Massive Departure From the Comics

As mentioned, Reed Richards and Doctor Doom haven't had the most friendly history through the years. Whether it be in the comics, TV shows, video games, or movies, the two characters essentially hate each other. Therefore, it is a bit jarring (but not unwelcome) to hear that they will be somewhat on the same side in Doomsday, at least in the beginning.

Many would likely agree that it would be engaging to see a departure from the norm and that it would give Reed and Doom more interesting character arcs in the MCU.

There have been instances where the two characters have worked together to defeat a common enemy, but for the most part, the comics have portrayed them as bitter enemies who have completely opposite ideologies.

Even in the beginning, Marvel historically didn't portray their relationship as anything but toxic and as a rivalry. For instance, in an old comic, there was a panel that explored when Reed Richards and Victor Von Doom met for the first time in college, even before they gained superpowers.

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In that comic, Reed introduced himself to Victor, and Victor was entirely uninterested in talking to Reed or telling Reed his name. He simply said, "That is no concern of mine!" after Reed told him his name, meaning that they were never friendly with each other.

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In another panel from that same comic, Victor called Reed a "simpleton," and was very upset when a stranger told Victor what Reed's name was. In other words, Victor and Reed have never had a friendly relationship, so Doomsday will definitely be a change of pace and nothing like what fans are used to.

So, in Doomsday, fans will at least get to see a different side of Reed and Victor, and their relationship. That should make it even more heartbreaking and impactful when they become enemies, and depending on what happens throughout Doomsday, the fact that they used to be friends could make Secret Wars better as well.

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It is worth mentioning that in the original Secret Wars storyline, Doom married a version of Sue Storm. It is unclear if that will be adapted in the 2027 movie, but if it were to be, that would deal an even bigger blow to Reed's psyche, considering Doom will have been someone with whom he used to be friends.