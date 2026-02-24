Marvel Officially Confirms 1 of Avengers: Doomsday's Most Powerful Heroes

This Avengers: Doomsday hero has unlimited superhero potential, according to Marvel Studios. The MCU's 2026 mega-Marvel team-up will see plenty of new heroes who have not interacted before sharing the screen. The new adventure will see Earth's Mightiest Heroes forced to ally themselves with supes from across the Marvel Multiverse in an effort to take down the villainous Doctor Doom.

This will, obviously, require the employ of some uber-powerful comic book heroes, like Patrick Stewart's Professor X or Chris Hemsworth's Thor. However, there is one name that has been confirmed to stand out above the rest, possessing limitless power.

According to the Fantastic Four: First Steps - The Art of the Movie artbook (via The Artbook Collector on YouTube), Marvel Studios views the newly introduced Franklin Richards as one of the most powerful (if not the most powerful) beings in the entire Marvel universe.

In describing the super-powered youngster, Fantastic Four producer and longtime Marvel Studios veteran Grant Curtis teased that the movie's ending, featuring Franklin, was meant to "hint about the future possibilities," setting up the character's "limitless potential" from the comic books:

"We just wanted to hint about the future possibilities...To plant a seed for Marvel Cinematic Universe stories to come because, as comic fans know, Franklin has limitless potential."

For those who are unfamiliar, Franklin Richards in the comics goes on to become a pivotal figure in the Marvel Multiverse. This was teased in his bringing Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm back from the dead at the end of the movie, and has been rumored to come back as the center of Doctor Doom's plan in Avengers: Doomsday.

On the page, Franklin develops the power to fashion the Multiverse to his liking, literally warping reality at will. In fact, in Marvel Comics, he is deemed to powerful that the universe-creating Celestials view him as one of their equals.

He was teased to play a significant role in Doomsday during Fantastic Four's post-credits stinger, in which a hooded Doom was caught seemingly kidnapping a now-toddler Franklin.

Avengers: Doomsday comes to theaters on December 18, 2026. Franklin will join the superhero cast alongside his fantastic family: Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Ben Grimm (Ebon-Moss Bachrach), and Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn). The Fantastic Four are just one team, of several, to appear in the new film, all teaming up to take down Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

How Will Franklin Richards Play Into Avengers: Doomsday?

Despite still only being a toddler when Avengers: Doomsday picks up (that is, at least according to the Fantastic Four: First Steps post-credits scene), Franklin Richards looks as though he will be one of the key figures in the next Avengers movie.

Fans have only been given a glimpse of the character's vast array of powers, as seen when he saves his mother from death during First Steps' third act. It is assumed that as he ages, he will only get more powerful, especially as he becomes aware of the things he is capable of.

However, as indicated by Galactus' pursuit of the ultra-powerful child in Fantastic Four, there are people/entities in the MCU who know of the character's limitless potential. This is what seemingly brings Doctor Doom knocking on the First Family's door in Avengers: Doomsday.

Word is that Doom is on the hunt for Variants living across the Multiverse out of their proper timeline. What better hero's powers to utilize to fuel this quest than the reality-bending Franklin?

Perhaps, the young Richards kid will serve as something of a super-powered engine for Doom's Multiversal exploits in the new movie, thus revealing why he needs to kidnap the child.

Then, with Franklin in tow, Doom can jump from reality to reality to do his own version of 'pruning' of these out-of-time comic characters (ie, Chris Evans' Steve Rogers).