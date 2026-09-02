Marvel Studios Releases Best Look At Sadie Sink’s Jean Grey X-Men Costume

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures shared their best look yet at Sadie Sink in her first costume as Jean Grey. Spider-Man: Brand New Day introduced the world to Sink's take on Jean Grey, making her the first classic mutant to be brought into the MCU who comes from Earth-616. While Sink's role was kept tightly under wraps throughout the production process, she now has a chance to come into the spotlight after the movie's release.

Jay Maidment Photography shared a new HD image of MCU newcomer Sadie Sink in her Spider-Man: Brand New Day costume. Along with her classic red hair, fans can see her in a dark t-shirt, tan hoodie, and dark green hooded leather jacket that she wears throughout the movie. This is the best publicly shared look at her costume yet.

Jay Maidment Photography

The marketing campaign for Spider-Man: Brand New Day did not show much of Sink's Jean Grey, as her role was kept secret since the moment she was announced for the cast. Since then, only a few shots of footage featuring her from the movie have been released.

Sony Pictures

This includes a brief bit of footage from the final battle between Jean and Tom Holland's Peter Parker, in which she controls the minds of The Hand and forces them to try to take him out. This comes after the breadth of her powers is revealed, making her at least close to the Omega-level mutant she is known to be in the comics.

Sony Pictures

The movie also showed a flashback moment between Jean Grey and her older sister, Sarah Grey, played by Olivia Booth-Ford. As the two sat on a park bench, they were attacked by the Department of Damage Control, who took Sarah in while Jean used her powers to escape.

Sony Pictures

After the movie was released, Marvel and Sony released an HD photo of Sink when media outlets began confirming that she is, in fact, playing Jean Grey in the MCU. That image mostly had her shrouded in darkness, but the green-and-yellow color scheme came through in her outfit as she wore the hood of her jacket over her head.

Sony Pictures

During the original marketing campaign for Brand New Day, the trailers only showed Sink's Jean Grey with her face blacked out, leaving fans unable to decipher if it was truly Sink's mutant character.

Sony Pictures

Brand New Day used Sink's Jean Grey as the story's main villain, pitting her in an intense battle against the Department of Damage Control. Throughout the movie, her powers grew exponentially, eventually evolving into those of the ultra-powerful telepath she has been in the comics and in Fox's X-Men Saga.

Sadie Sink's Future as Jean Grey in the MCU

Marvel Studios

After Sadie Sink's debut in Brand New Day, she is confirmed for her second MCU appearance in Avengers: Secret Wars, which will debut in theaters on December 17, 2027. She is sure to be a key player in the plot, as dozens of MCU and Marvel legacy characters unite to take down Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

From there, Sink is expected to be a key player in the MCU's first X-Men movie, which will debut on May 5, 2028, under the direction of Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier. She will appear alongside Kit Connor's Cyclops, Maya Boyd's Storm, Adam Driver's Mr. Sinister, and other major names as she helps usher in a new era for the mutants under the MCU umbrella.

If not in Secret Wars, the X-Men movie should also give Jean something similar to her classic comic costume, as has been the case for legacy X-Men stars in movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Avengers: Doomsday. Excitement is building to see what she will do when she returns as a protagonist, using her powers for good after momentarily going down a dark path in Brand New Day.