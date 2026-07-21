Marvel Studios Releases First Ever Spider-Man Brand New Day Poster Featuring Sadie Sink

Sadie Sink has finally appeared on a new Spider-Man: Brand New Day poster. Even one week out from Brand New Day's theatrical release, Marvel Studios is still keeping its cards close to its chest with regard to Sadie Sink's MCU debut. The 24-year-old rising star is one of the top-billed stars in the long-awaited Spider-Man: No Way Home follow-up, and yet fans still only have theories and rumors to go off when it comes to the identity of her mystery, mind-controlling villain.

Marvel Studios dropped a new poster to celebrate Spider-Man: Brand New Day's release in Chinese markets, featuring the web-slinger alongside the Hulk, M.J., Punisher, Scorpion, the Hand, and, excitingly, Sadie Sink's mystery character. The Asian-targeted poster marks the Stranger Things veteran's first appearance on an MCU poster, even though her face is obscured under a hood.

Marvel Studios

The exciting marketing development comes as rumors heat up that Sink may lead the MCU's third saga and X-Men reboot movie as Jean Grey after she enters the fray on Friday, July 31, with Brand New Day. If that is the case, this is bound to be the first of many Marvel Studios posters that center around Sink, although it ought to be one of the very few that mask her face.

Marvel Studios

Beyond keeping Sink's identity a secret until Brand New Day hits theaters, Marvel Studios has also omitted the Stranger Things breakout's face from every trailer, hiding her face under an ominous hood and mask. Recent comments from Tom Holland have indicated that Sink won't be unmasked until the "third act," perhaps after masterminding the movie's villainous plot from the shadows until then.

Marvel Studios

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit theaters on Friday, July 31 (Wednesday, July 29 in select international regions), starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Tramell Tillman, and more.

Sadie Sink's MCU Reign Is Only Just Starting With Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Marvel Studios' decision to omit the identity of Sadie Sink's character from Spider-Man: Brand New Day's marketing is a clever gambit to replicate the mystery that helped drive No Way Home's box office to new heights. However, it seems rather strange to keep the actress' recognizable face out of the posters and trailers, given that it would hardly offer any indication of her Marvel icon's identity.

As almost everyone will be aware by now, the prevailing theory is that Sink is playing Jean Grey and that Brand New Day will tee her up for a return in Avengers: Secret Wars and a much larger role in the next iteration of the X-Men. With Tramell Tillman rumored to play the anti-mutant villain William Metzger in Brand New Day, the looming MCU flick may be a vital prequel to the X-Men reboot.

It seems increasingly likely that Jean Grey herself is Brand New Day's main villain, a major shift from her usual heroic nature. However, Marvel Studios probably won't introduce its next leading superhero as an outright villain, meaning she may instead be introduced as a young mutant who has yet to grasp control of her powers, something that the next Charles Xavier will one day help her gain.

Under a week before Brand New Day's release is San Diego Comic-Con, where many are hopeful to see the MCU's X-Men cast unveiled, finally ending years of rumors. Of course, if Sink is Jean Grey, she would be a crucial part of that announcement, so Marvel Studios may hold the news until August's D23 Expo, once Spider-Man 4's biggest secrets have been revealed.