Tom Holland Spoils Exactly When Sadie Sink’s Character Will Be Revealed In Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Tom Holland may have confirmed when Sadie Sink's MCU character will reveal her identity. Sink's character has been the subject of much speculation since she was cast, with Sony and Marvel purposefully keeping her true role a secret in marketing so that fans can experience the reveal during the film. Sink's face hasn't been revealed in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, although she appears to be playing a hooded, mind-controlling character, whom many think could be X-Men's Jean Grey.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will seemingly keep that secret for as long as it can, with Spider-Man actor Holland suggesting in an interview with Noovie that Sink's character could be shrouded in mystery until the last act. Holland shared that Sink "steals the movie," particularly in the "third act." Marketing has set up Sink's character as a hooded figure lurking in the shadows, who maintains a presence mostly by speaking through other characters that she's controlling telekinetically. Holland's comment now suggests her face and identity may only be revealed in the third act of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, when she will play a major role.

Holland also sang Sink's praises, adding that the actress "handled the pressure of the character she's playing with such grace:"

"There's one [moment] with Sadie Sink who's making her MCU debut. She handled the pressure of the character that she's playing with such grace. And the third act, she steals the movie. It is so good."

While Sink appears to be playing the villain of the movie, Holland's suggestion that there was pressure on her to play this character only reinforces the idea that Sink will be debuting as a major Marvel role.

Marvel Studios

In a separate interview, Sony Pictures boss Amy Pascal made it clear that they wouldn't reveal the identity of Sink's character until fans sat down in movie theaters to watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Pascal likened the situation to Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was the "worst-kept secret in Hollywood," but still managed to bring genuine joy and awe to the experience, even for those in the know.

Pascal said they'd be taking a similar approach to Sink's character reveal in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, confirming "we’ve been really disciplined," in order to bring "shock and awe and surprise," to fans in cinemas:

"I think people love to be surprised. They don’t really want to know everything. They want the experience of what movies give you, which is shock and awe and surprise. So I think in the same way that we’ve been really disciplined, I think that’s what the audience is also craving."

While Sony and Marvel won't be openly revealing anything about Sink's role ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's release, fans can now set their expectations that they'll likely have to wait until the final act to have all their questions about her identity answered.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day features returning stars Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon, alongside Jon Bernthal as the Punisher and Mark Ruffalo as Hulk. The movie, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, is Holland's fourth Spider-Man film and will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Will Sadie Sink's Character Reveal Be Worth the Wait?

Marvel Studios

Heading into Spider-Man: Brand New Day, many of the rumors around the movie's plot have turned out to be true, and the studios have already confirmed a significant number of exciting elements in the films, such as Jon Bernthal's return as the Punisher and Spider-Man's battle with the Hulk.

These reveals have been enough to sell the fourth Spider-Man movie without going overboard and also showing off Sink's character. Instead, Sony and Marvel are leaning into the mystery of Sink's character reveal, knowing it will entice audiences with questions about her role to see it revealed in the film.

While it seems fans might be waiting for a large portion of the movie to get that reveal, it will likely be worth the wait, just as Maguire and Garfield's Spider-Men returns were.

If Sink is playing Jean Grey, as many are expecting, her reveal will have significant ramifications for the wider MCU, making her the first major recast X-Men character in a Marvel Studios film. Fans are eagerly awaiting the X-Men to enter the MCU, which will take place later this year in Avengers: Doomsday with the actors from the Fox saga returning, but beyond that, Marvel Studios is working on a complete reboot of X-Men, and Sink's Jean Grey could be the first step toward that.