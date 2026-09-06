Sadie Sink's Jean Grey Powers Are A Significant Downgrade From The Comics

Sadie Sink's Jean Grey has made her debut in the MCU, but her power level is quite different from that of her comic book counterpart. Spider-Man: Brand New Day introduced the world to Sink's version of the X-Men hero, ahead of her bigger role in Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot in 2028. While Jean's power was undeniable in Spider-Man 4, her powers still paled in comparison to what she's known for in the comics.

When Sink is introduced as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's to reveal that she is the mind-hopping villain who has been terrorizing New York City. However, Jean's powers have limits, with her range only extending to around 30 feet. When Jean is captured by William Metzger and the Department of Damage Control, they put her telekinetic powers to the test.

Upon learning that her sister died in the same chair she was tied to, Jean unlocked the potential of her mutant powers and emitted a psionic blast that encompassed everyone on the island of Manhattan. This was the closest Sink's character has come to the Omega-level mutant Jean is known for being in the comics, but she still isn't quite on the same level.

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For one, Jean's telekinetic powers in the comics typically grant her the power to fly. However, Sink's version of the character is not seen using this ability at all, despite having unlocked more of her potential by the end of Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

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Other depictions of Jean Grey have seen the mutant superhero with this power from her introduction, including in the X-Men prequel movies. X-Men: Apocalypse introduced Sophie Turner as a young Jean Grey, and at this point, her powers are still far superior to Sink's version in the MCU, despite the characters being in a similar age range.

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Famke Janssen's Jean Grey from the original X-Men trilogy is also far more advanced by the time audiences meet her than Sink's version. Although it should be noted that both Turner and Janssen's Jean Greys have had training for their abilities by the time audiences meet them, whereas Sink's iteration has not.

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Another element missing from Jean Grey in the MCU, compared to the comics, is the Phoenix Force. The Phoenix Force is a powerful entity that Jean interacts with and sometimes absorbs, enhancing her superpowers and elevating her to omega-level mutant status. In the original X-Men films, Janssen's Jean already possesses the Phoenix Force, while X-Men: Dark Phoenix shows Turner's Jean Grey bonding with the entity during a space mission and her subsequent struggles to control it.

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Bonding with the Phoenix Force grants Jean Grey near-unmatched abilities, amplifying her telekinetic powers to the molecular level, enabling her to wield cosmic fire and achieve near-immortality. It's also incredibly destructive and difficult to control.

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Without the Phoenix Force or access to her other abilities, like levitation, Sink's Jean Grey becomes far less powerful than other iterations of the character, particularly those in Marvel Comics. However, the ending of Spider-Man: Brand New Day holds the promise that Jean's only at the beginning of her superhero journey.

Will Sadie Sink's Jean Grey Become More Powerful in the MCU?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has only scratched the surface of what's possible with its Jean Grey.

Sink's version of the character is still extremely early in her journey, and her flashbacks with her sister prove she's still only just getting a handle on her powers. The breakthrough she experienced at the end of Spider-Man: Brand New Day sets Jean up for a powerful future, but first she'll need to learn to control it.

This seems to be part of Marvel Studios' plan, as now that Jean has been properly introduced, she is shown leaving New York to venture into the unknown (potentially to Professor X's school). She'll next be seen in Marvel's X-Men reboot alongside fellow mutants Charles Xavier (Christopher Abbott), Cyclops (Kit Connor), Storm (Maya Boyd), Emma Frost (Samara Weaving), and Rogue (Inde Navarrette).

This is likely to be the place that Marvel homes in on Jean's powers in the MCU and will set her up to be the Omega-level mutant that she's known for being in the comics. Once she's come under the training of Professor X, a fellow telepath, she'll be much more suited to strengthen and control her abilities, and the 2028 film may also be the place she gains the powers of the Phoenix Force.