VisionQuest has finally resolved a longstanding Tony Stark mystery in the MCU. Robert Downey Jr. was introduced to the world as Iron Man 18 years ago in the titular 2008 film, playing a playboy millionaire who fights crime in a titanium suit, aided on the battlefield by a highly advanced AI assistant. The technology was wildly impressive, and as time went on, Stark built even more AIs, each with its own hidden history.

In Iron Man, Stark's first AI, JARVIS, could perform complex tasks at an unparalleled level, yet fans knew very little about its origins. JARVIS assisted Stark throughout the Iron Man trilogy and in every one of the hero's appearances up to Avengers: Age of Ultron. In that movie, JARVIS was uploaded into a synthezoid body Ultron had built for himself, and Vision was born. Vision went on to appear in numerous films and series, including WandaVision, yet Marvel still offered no further context for his creation.

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VisionQuest, the final entry in the WandaVision trilogy, finally dives deep into how Vision came to be and what inspired his AI predecessors. The series reveals that JARVIS was based on Edwin Jarvis, the Stark family's loyal butler, first introduced in Agent Carter and later seen in Avengers: Endgame, with James D'Arcy reprising the role. In the Mindspace, JARVIS's human avatar resembles Edwin Jarvis himself, acting as an older-brother figure to Vision while overseeing security, housekeeping, and encryption.

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JARVIS is not the only Stark-built AI whose backstory VisionQuest explores. The series' third and fourth episodes reveal the people behind the rest of Tony's creations. FRIDAY, another of Stark's AIs, took over as Tony's support system in Avengers: Age of Ultron after JARVIS became Vision. She was modeled after Alison Hogan, Howard Stark's loyal assistant and "Girl Friday," who kept his office running. Alison's surname hints at a possible family connection to Tony's head of security and best friend, Happy Hogan.

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Tony also created EDITH, the AI he embedded in a pair of glasses, who assisted Spider-Man during the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home. VisionQuest uncovers her mysterious backstory as well. She was based on Edith Marks, a Stark Industries test pilot who worked for Howard Stark and effectively served as his personal crash test dummy, with Emily Hampshire playing the AI's human avatar.

Edith's husband, Edward Marks, died in a plane crash, and that loss defined the real woman's life. The revelation shakes the AI version of Edith, who was reprogrammed to be the playful one.

VisionQuest Uncovers Even More AI Mysteries

The AI origins go even deeper beyond the Stark family. In Episode 7, Vision dives into his own programming and comes face to face with JIM, the original Synthetic Man, and his creator, Dr. Phineas Horton. The flashback takes viewers to England in 1939, where Horton, an older man who looks exactly like Vision, sells his estate to build an artificial man after losing his young son.

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He pours all his resources into recreating his son, abandoning his wife and their young daughter, Victoria, in the process. JIM ends up looking exactly like his creator, sharing the face Vision would one day wear. But JIM struggled to process complex emotions and burst into flames. The Horton family later donated his inert body to a company called Markridge Biotech, and his programming became the source code for Vision decades later.

Ultron's origin is also deeper than what was shown in Age of Ultron. In the finale, the human avatar he wears throughout the series is revealed to originate from Virgil Horton, Phineas' grandson, who is also unmasked as the mysterious Client hunting Vision all along.

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Virgil used his and Dr. Jo Carrington's brain scans to finish his grandfather's work, pioneering artificial general intelligence alongside the woman who became his wife. Because Virgil's digital fingerprints are all over the foundation of what created Ultron, the AI picked up his traits and his face.

The Origins of Two Other Stark AIs Remain a Mystery

Although VisionQuest uncovered the mysterious origins of most of Tony Stark's AIs, two slipped through the cracks. DUM-E and U, Tony's bumbling workshop robots from the original Iron Man, appear in the Mindspace with human avatars of their own, played by Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer. Lewis plays DUM-E as a handyman handling general maintenance and fire suppression, while Sayer's U works as a defragger and video analyzer.

For years, DUM-E served as Tony's fire safety assistant in the Iron Man workshop, and he famously saved Tony's life by handing him the original arc reactor after Obadiah Stane ripped the miniaturized one from his chest.

VisionQuest doesn’t reveal whether DUM-E and U were based on real people, but given the show's pattern, it is plausible they were. Tony built both robots when he was a young inventor, long before his days as Iron Man. If JARVIS honors Edwin Jarvis and FRIDAY honors Alison Hogan, then DUM-E and U could just as easily carry pieces of people from Tony's childhood, perhaps workshop staff, family friends, or even figures tied to Howard Stark.