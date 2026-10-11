VisionQuest Erases A Key Part of Peter Parker's AI Identity With a Simple Change

VisionQuest premieres on Disney+ on October 14, and with its arrival comes an interesting change to a key piece of Peter Parker's world. EDITH, the AI Tom Holland's hero inherited in Spider-Man: Far From Home, returns in the Disney+ series seven years after her 2019 debut. This time, she's depicted in human form, with Emily Hampshire portraying the AI. However, this is far from the most notable change VisionQuest makes to the persona.

According to Disney's official production profile for VisionQuest, EDITH has been reprogrammed as a persona that exists in Vision's head. The notable part of this overhaul is that she no longer has access to Stark Industries' global satellite network and arsenal of drone weaponry. That's a significant departure from the EDITH introduced in Spider-Man: Far From Home, where she was a highly powerful and dangerous piece of technology precisely because of that access.

Marvel Television

The character essentially went dark after Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the Department of Damage Control photographed the glasses as evidence, and Peter's suit listed her as offline. Her function as an AI is now designed for seeking fun and thrills. Hampshire even describes her as "part cheerleader, part AI, part malfunctioning theme park ride":

"E.D.I.T.H. is an AI who many fans will remember from her first introduction in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home,' where Tony Stark gave Peter Parker a pair of glasses [that connect the user to Stark Industries' global network]. The glasses were known as the E.D.I.T.H. glasses, which are an acronym for 'Even Dead I'm the Hero.' So basically, my character started off giving a teenager access to drones and global satellites, but now has been reprogrammed for fun." Hampshire continues, "She is basically the embodiment of all the human thrill-seeking joy in life, and she is constantly pushing Vision to live instead of simply observing. She is part cheerleader, part AI, part malfunctioning theme park ride, and with a glitch of wanting to help too much." "E.D.I.T.H., I very much wrote for Emily," says Matalas, "who I had worked with before on '12 Monkeys.' It was her voice I heard in my head when I was writing."

The fun-loving nature of this new version of EDITH is apparent even in her wardrobe choices. The production profile also revealed how much attention went into her on-screen look:

"Costume Designer Sarah Young ("Willow") created a number of Vision variants: reflective silicone layers captured subtle circuit glows under light. Emily Hampshire's character E.D.I.T.H. had 21 distinct costumes, the most of any character in the series, and a consistent color palette was developed to maintain continuity across rapid costume changes. Every E.D.I.T.H. costume — even brief appearances — was fully realized to ensure instant character recognition. Costume references included Amelia Earhart, WWII female pilots, Formula One branding, and vintage aviation, reinterpreted through the Mindspace aesthetic."

Marvel Television

EDITH is far from the only AI appearing in VisionQuest. She will live in Vision's Mindspace alongside other AIs, including JARVIS, FRIDAY, and even Ultron. They serve as consultants for Vision as he tries to untangle his past and understand the world around him. The AI personas, like EDITH, appear in human form, and each bears a distinct personality that makes them stand out.

What Does EDITH's Reprogramming Mean for Peter Parker's Legacy?

Marvel Television

EDITH was a gift from Tony Stark to Peter after Tony died in Avengers: Endgame. Housed in a pair of sunglasses, she served as one of the last tangible links between the two. Peter didn't grow up with a father, and Stark's mentorship made him a father figure. Losing Tony was a heart-wrenching blow, which makes EDITH's existence all the more important, as she keeps that connection alive.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day introduced EV, a less sophisticated AI Peter built himself, as his new assistant. Voiced by Naomi Watts, she's what director Destin Daniel Cretton calls "sadly, the closest thing Peter has to a friend." EDITH being reprogrammed further severs the deep ties Peter had to Tony Stark. This seems like a deliberate direction to make Peter his own man and reduce the Tony Stark baggage that fans have long bemoaned about the character, nicknaming him "Iron Boy Jr."

Beyond loosening the ties between Peter and Tony, EDITH's reprogramming is also essential for the story. AIs aren't human, so they tend to be boring, and building a story around numerous AIs with bland personalities wouldn't be engaging. The retooling allows the VisionQuest creators to give EDITH a more enthralling personality that viewers can relate to. Also, since EDITH is heavily associated with Peter Parker, keeping her original programming would, in a sense, pull Spider-Man into the show. The web-slinger would almost have to pop up in conversations, which would be too distracting in a story that centers on Vision and Tony Stark's legacy.