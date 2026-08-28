VisionQuest Reveals Best Look At Spider-Man’s AI In Human Form

A new look at the human form of Spider-Man's AI companion in VisionQuest has been revealed. The upcoming Disney+ series focuses on Paul Bettany's Avengers hero, Vision, as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery to understand his purpose after being reprogrammed by SWORD in WandaVision. On that journey, Vision will have help in the form of other AI's from within the MCU, who appear as human manifestations within Vision's internal world.

One AI that Vision will interact with is EDITH (Even Dead, I'm The Hero), who is best known as the voice from within Tony Stark's glasses, which he bequeathed to Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Dawn Michelle King provided the voice for EDITH in the Spider-Man film, but for VisionQuest's human manifestation, the AI will be played by Emily Hampshire (Schitt's Creek).

A new image from VisionQuest from the latest Empire Magazine shows a proper look at Hampshire in her role as human EDITH.

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EDITH is shown wearing dark blue covers with a distinct red neckerchief. In the image, EDITH appears to be piecing together clues in a scrapbook as she sits on a cluttered floor strewn with files and notes.

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EDITH only appeared in Spider-Man: Far From Home and played a pivotal role in the story as the system with access to all of Stark Industries' technology, including its weapons. EDITH was the object of desire for Mysterio, aka Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal), who eventually convinced Peter to hand over the glasses and EDITH's command to him. The glasses were claimed by the Department of Damage Control at the end of the movie and deactivated.

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However, EDITH is living on, along with several other Marvel AI's within Vision's mind space. Joining Hampshire are James D'Arcy as JARVIS, Orla Brady as FRIDAY, Jonathan Sayer as U, Henry Lewis as DUM-E, and James Spader as Ultron.

A second image released by Empire shows the array of AI's in their new human forms alongside Bettany as Vision (also as a human avatar). Hampshire is wearing the same outfit in this image, suggesting each of the AI's will keep to consistent costuming for their human avatars throughout VisionQuest.

In the trailer, Vision makes it clear that he wants "human avatars only" when interacting in his mind space, which helps explain how the AI programs are now manifesting as people.

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EDITH also makes a brief appearance in the new VisionQuest trailer, where she is shown interacting with Vision and JARVIS. In this brief sequence, the character appears to be wearing a more prominent scarf and a headpiece, which could be some form of glasses, perhaps as a shout-out to EDITH's appearance in the real world.

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While Hampshire's turn as EDITH has been sighted before, these new images are the best look fans have gotten at her human avatar in VisionQuest. Hampshire still hasn't been heard from in any of the marketing for VisionQuest, so it's unclear how closely she'll resemble King's performance from Spider-Man: Far From Home.

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EDITH served only as Spider-Man's AI in Spider-Man: Far From Home before being replaced by Peter Parker's homemade creation, EV (voiced by Naomi Watts), in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, the character will get a second life in VisionQuest, which releases on Disney+ on October 14.

How Will EDITH Come to Life in VisionQuest?

After EDITH's short-lived role in the MCU so far, it will be interesting to see what the AI is like in its new human form in VisionQuest.

Many of the suit-operating systems created by Tony Stark have similar functions and voice tones, so seeing some of these systems, like EDITH and FRIDAY, interact as humans will help give them greater distinction.

EDITH was created by Tony Stark to have security, defense, and tactical intelligence properties, with access to Stark Industries' satellite network and hacking capabilities. The AI was for more than just a suit integration like KAREN or FRIDAY, so it's likely some of these capabilities will be reflected in its human avatar as well.

The images of EDITH released so far seem to show Hampshire putting together information and clues, suggesting EDITH might be the strategic brain of the AI group. Part of Vision's goal in the series will be to piece together the memories of who he is, and that could be something that EDITH will help him with while operating in his mind space.