Marvel Studios Officially Releases Its First-Ever Tommy Maximoff Speed Poster

Marvel Studios featured Tommy Maximoff for the first time in a new poster for its next release on Disney+. Since debuting in WandaVision alongside his twin brother, Billy Maximoff, Tommy has been one of the most intriguing anomalies in the MCU, especially after both of them ceased to exist when Wanda's hex was taken down. Now, the speedy youngster is back in full force for the final chapter in the WandaVision story.

Marvel Studios released a series of new posters for Marvel Television's VisionQuest, which is set to stream on Disney+ on October 14. Along with new looks at Paul Bettany's Vision and James Spader's Ultron (who makes his first MCU appearance since 2015), one of the posters highlighted Ruaridh Mollica's Marvel Studios debut as Tommy Maximoff.

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Mollica is seen seemingly floating in a water-filled elevator, reaching to the roof as the elevator sits on the third floor. This visual is inspired by the house where Vision and the other human avatars of classic MCU AI programs live in this show, as seen in the original VisionQuest trailer released at the 2026 D23 Expo.

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This marks the first time Tommy has been featured on an MCU poster during his five-year tenure in this franchise, with Mollica taking over the role from Jett Klyne as the younger Tommy. Even so, Tommy has played a fairly big supporting role in the show's other marketing material released ahead of its debut.

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VisionQuest's original D23 trailer offered a couple of quick looks at the older son of Vision and Wanda Maximoff, who said on video that he was looking for his father. Using his natural Scottish accent, he tells the camera that he "had a father, a machine, called Vision."

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From here, Vision leaves the massive mansion and sets out to find Tommy, hoping to save him from the unknown danger he finds himself in during this show.

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When they find each other and interact, Vision expresses a hope of understanding his purpose in the world after his death in Avengers: Infinity War and his resurrection in WandaVision. Tommy implies that this could be difficult when he retorts, "with a genocidal maniac inside [his] head."

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VisionQuest will be the third MCU appearance for Tommy Maximoff and the first for the character since 2022's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in which the Earth-838 versions of Billy and Tommy were featured.

Tommy Maxmioff's MCU Future in VisionQuest & Beyond

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Considering Tommy's only appearances in the MCU thus far have been as a young boy, VisionQuest will give him an exciting new step in his journey as he grows into a young adult. Reuniting with Vision will be a major part of this, which may also include a reunion with his brother Billy if a teaser moment from the trailer comes to fruition.

While this show's ending is still a major question, the hope is that Tommy will go on from here toward a place on the MCU's eventual Young Avengers roster, which has been teased for years. First introduced at the end of 2023's The Marvels as Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel and Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, Tommy is expected to be a key part of this team alongside them, Billy, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), and more.

There is also a chance Tommy could be one of countless characters being hidden from the roster of heroes coming in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday and/or 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars. Regardless of the timing, however, Tommy is sure to play a big role in the MCU's future as new heroes thrive in Phase 6 and beyond.