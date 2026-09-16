New VisionQuest Trailer May Spoil A Major MCU Superhero Cameo

A blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment from the new VisionQuest trailer may hint at the inclusion of another major MCU superhero. Completing the trilogy that started with 2021's WandaVision and 2024's Agatha All Along, VisionQuest will bring Paul Bettany's titular Vision back into action beginning on October 14, continuing his run as one of the MCU's longest-running stars.

Marvel Television released the first official trailer for the VisionQuest series on Disney+ during its presentation at the 2026 D23 Expo. At the 0:56 mark, fans see the first look at James Spader playing Ultron in human form, which will give the villain a new feel in his first MCU project in more than a decade. Additionally, a quick flash shows Ultron in his classic robot form for the first time since 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

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In this split-second look at Ultron's robot form, fans can see what appears to be blue magic next to his left arm. While these shots are only a fraction of a second long, this magic could lead to a major reveal coming later in the show, depending on when this piece of footage comes up in the series.

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This blue magic could belong to another important character in the WandaVision trilogy: Joe Locke's Billy Maximoff, also known as Billy Kaplan/Wiccan. After Julian Hilliard played the role in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Locke took over as the older version of the hero in Agatha All Along.

Notably, he is one of Wanda Maximoff and Vision's twin sons, the other being Tommy Maximoff/Speed (who Ruaridh Mollica will play in VisionQuest).

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Notably, Billy's powers gave off a blue hue when they came to full fruition, as he evolved into the classic version of Wiccan from Marvel Comics. He boasts the same Chaos Magic and reality-warping abilities as his mother and can also read minds (along with several other abilities).

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As of writing, there have been no indications that Locke will return as Billy Maximoff for this series. Should it happen, it would be not only his second MCU appearance overall but his first time sharing the screen with Mollica's Tommy Maximoff after Julian Hilliard and Jett Klyne portrayed the twins as youngsters.

The full VisionQuest trailer can be seen below:

Billy Maximoff's MCU Future Explained

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While Locke's next MCU appearance is not publicly locked in, he is reportedly signed to a multi-project deal with Marvel Studios, setting him up for an extended future with the franchise. The question is where and when he will come back, although VisionQuest feels like a natural place.

Bringing him in here could help deliver an even more emotional end to the WandaVision trilogy, with Billy and Tommy having both been introduced midway through WandaVision. Giving Locke and Mollica the chance to show up for the first time together in the third chapter of this story, especially alongside Vision, would help pay off that reveal five years after the twins first made their debuts.

Many anticipate that the MCU will dive into some kind of Young Avengers project, rumored to use the Champions team moniker from Marvel Comics. This would be expected to include both Billy and Tommy alongside a team of other young heroes, particularly since they were two of the first Young Avengers-adjacent characters to be introduced in the MCU.

Moving to an even bigger scale, both have a chance to make surprise appearances in one or both of the next two Avengers movies. No matter how their returns play out, however, anticipation is building to see the twins back together again and for Billy to become an even more important piece of the growing MCU puzzle.