VisionQuest: Paladin's Mysterious ‘Client’ Could Be 1 of These 7 Marvel Characters

Disney+'s VisionQuest throws the titular hero back into the action. After the events of WandaVision, White Vision decided it was best for him to keep a low profile. He traveled to Edinburgh, a place the original Vision and Wanda Maximoff frequented, and got a job at a bar. Unfortunately, trouble finds the hero in a big way in the first episode of VisionQuest.

While Vision is closing up shop with his boss, a group of armed goons opens fire on the establishment, killing the innocent woman and sending him into a rage. Vision takes out all the thugs, then makes eye contact with what he can only assume is their leader as he flies into the night. The former Avenger doesn't stick around to get to the bottom of the situation, but the show he's starring in does.

Paladin, played by Todd Stashwick, surveys the mess at the bar before having an unpleasant conversation with his "client," an unnamed individual desperate to get their hands on Vision. The client makes their presence felt again in Episode 2, after Paladin lets Vision slip through his fingers once more. Their patience is wearing thin, so it won't be long before their identity comes to light. Of course, a number of Marvel characters could be behind the plot. But the ones on this list have a real motive.

Marvel Characters Who Might Be After Vision in VisionQuest

The Power Broker

Marvel Television

As much as Marvel Studios would love to keep project details under wraps until release, it has to market them, which means giving up secrets. One major detail revealed about VisionQuest is that part of it takes place in Madripoor, an island nation full of scum and villainy.

Sharon Carter made Madripoor her base of operations while acting as the Power Broker. At the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, she buried the hatcher with the United States government, allowing her access to weapons and information she didn't have before. It wouldn't be out of character for her to set her sights on Vision at this point, especially since his maker, Tony Stark, didn't do her any favors back in the day.

Xu Xialing

Marvel Studios

Paladin's arsenal is very impressive. His van is loaded with plenty of useful toys, but he keeps the good stuff in his gun. The villain's assistant explains that she had to cut a deal with the Ten Rings for adamantium he could use to make bullets. The element introduced in Captain America: Brave New World is so strong that it rips right through Vision's vibranium body in Episode 2.

The current leader of the Ten Rings is none other than Xu Xialing, who took control of the organization from her father at the end of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. She's been moving quietly for the past few years. However, she may be ready to make a big play by bringing a powerhouse synthezoid into her ranks.

Raza Hamidmi al-Wazar

Marvel Studios

Speaking of the Ten Rings, the organization's first MCU appearance came in Iron Man, when Tony Stark was kidnapped in Afghanistan. While the billionaire was locked up, Raza Hamidmi Al-Wazar kept a close eye on him under orders from Obadiah Stane. That partnership ended badly when Obadiah betrayed Raza, seemingly leaving him for dead.

Well, the reports of Raza's death were greatly exaggerated because he returns in VisionQuest. Through two episodes, he hasn't appeared yet. But he may still be working for the Ten Rings or on a solo revenge mission, hoping to rid the world of a piece of Stark's legacy.

Jocasta

Marvel Television

VisionQuest is a safe space for the MCU's AI. Even Ultron has a place in the show, with Vision giving his father nice accommodations despite his attempt to burn the world to the ground in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Another virtual entity will look to one-up James Spader's villain as she seeks revenge on someone or something.

Jocasta, Ultron's wife from the comics, has a role in the Disney+ series. Like Raza, it's yet to be revealed. That's probably by design, though, since she could be pulling Paladin's strings and setting up a showdown between her and Vision.

Ultron

Marvel Television

Ultron's life seemingly ended when Vision wiped out the villain's last sentry in the second Avengers movie. However, VisionQuest reveals that Vision couldn't bring himself to kill his father, keeping a piece of him alive inside his mindscape, alongside JARVIS, FRIDAY, EDITH, Dum-E, and U.

While VisionQuest's first two episodes make it seem like Ultron has turned over a new leaf, as he's been open to helping his captor, he must have a trick up his sleeve. A life as the devil on Vision's shoulder doesn't suit him, so he has a reason to knock the hero down a peg.

Justin Hammer

Marvel Studios

Tony made his fair share of enemies over the years. But few suffered as much embarrassment at Iron Man's hands as Justin Hammer. In Iron Man 2, Hammer plotted to ruin Tony's credibility and establish himself as the world's leading machine maker. That plan backfired, and Hammer ended up in jail.

With everything that's happened in the MCU since Hammer's last appearance in the All Hail the King short film, it would be easy to convince the fanbase he's been rebuilding his fortune and waiting for a moment to strike. VisionQuest presents him with a unique oppurtunity, as he could add arguably Tony's greatest creation to his armory.

Tyler Hayward

Marvel Television

The number one suspect on Vision's list should be Tyler Hayward, the SWORD operative who ordered his rebuild in WandaVision. SWORD dumped a lot of money and resources into Vision, whom they unleashed in Westview in the show's finale. But the mission to bring down Wanda Maximoff was far from a success because White Vision realized he was nothing but a pawn in someone else's scheme.

The FBI got its hands on Hayward in WandaVision's final episode. Bad guys have escaped from jail in the MCU before, though. If Hayward is free, he's sure to be after Vision since the robot played a major role in him losing everything he held dear.